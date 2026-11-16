Sharvari Shows Us How To Wear A Sari To A Disco

Disco fever took over Mumbai as Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla returned to Art Mumbai at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse with their latest couture presentation, Disco Inferno. A maximalist celebration of the 1970s and 1980s, the showcase brought together the glitz of Studio 54 with India's own golden era of disco, complete with dazzling embellishments and plenty of mirrorball magic.

Actress Sharvari Wagh was the evening's muse, opening and closing the show in two strikingly different couture creations.

Sharvari opens with a crystal explosion!

All photographs: Panna Bandekar

Sharvari kicked off the presentation in a dazzling mini dress inspired by the designers' iconic Raj collection. The body-skimming silhouette was covered in multicoloured Swarovski crystals and intricate stonework arranged in geometric and floral patterns.

Crystal tassels along the scalloped hemline and cap sleeves added plenty of movement as she walked the runway. Paired with metallic strappy heels, this was a serious case of sparkle overload and we mean that in the best possible way!

A red-hot finale

For the finale, Sharvari returned in a dramatic crimson concept drape sari that brought vintage Bollywood glam to the disco-inspired showcase.

The fluid fabric featured a sweeping, floor-grazing pallu that trailed behind her, while a heavily embellished gold-and-silver bustier worn over the sari added a contemporary edge.

The real showstopper was the intricate arrangement of metallic straps and cascading crystal chains draped diagonally across her torso and waist. It was part sari, part body jewellery and entirely fabulous!

The guests brought their own disco fever

Kanika Kapoor

Kanika Kapoor brought a romantic twist to the disco theme in an ivory fusion sari.

Her sheer organza pussy-bow blouse featured ruffled shoulders and voluminous bishop sleeves, while the pleated sari came with shimmering silver and pastel floral brocade borders. Who said disco has to be all sequins?

Ahsaas Channa

Ahsaas Channa shimmered in a dusty rose-brown pre-draped sari featuring a sleeveless sweetheart-neckline bustier.

The sheer pleated drape was covered in scattered metallic sequins and beads, with diagonal crystal detailing adding an extra dose of sparkle.

Ananya Birla

Ananya Birla opted for a dark olive-black sequinned mini dress that proved you don't need a floor-length gown to make an entrance.

The fitted, full-sleeved silhouette featured structured shoulders and a gathered rosette detail at the waist, which flowed into an asymmetric hemline.

Minimal fuss, maximum impact!

Natasa Stankovic and Aleksandar Alex Ilic

Natasa Stankovic and Aleksandar Alex Ilic coordinated their evening looks with a monochrome-meets-metallic approach. Natasa wore a sleeveless ivory gown with a plunging neckline, covered in intricate geometric beadwork and crystal embellishments.

Aleksandar complemented her in an open-front black bandhgala jacket featuring elaborate silver and iridescent embroidery, layered over a charcoal waistcoat and tailored trousers.

A stylish case of opposites!

Anissa Malhotra and Armaan Jain

Anissa Malhotra chose a liquid-metallic silver-grey satin gown featuring a high neckline, short sleeves and a gathered knot detailing at the waist.

Armaan Jain kept things understated in a navy-blue Pathani kurta set with a relaxed silhouette and matching trousers. Not everyone needs to go full disco ball to make a statement!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff