Sharvari Revamps Her Mother's Heirloom Patola Sari

Some outfits are beautiful. Others carry a little piece of your family history. Sharvari Wagh brought both together by wearing her mother's treasured pink Patola sari, giving the traditional heirloom a contemporary fashion twist.

The actress wore the customised ensemble while promoting her upcoming film Yeh Prem Mol Liya, proving that sentimental dressing can be every bit as glamorous as a designer creation.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Sharvari Wagh/Instagran

The vibrant pink and purple silk sari features intricate geometric and traditional motifs, showcasing the beauty of the Patola weave.

Instead of pairing it with a conventional blouse, Sharvari opted for a strapless corset featuring elaborate beadwork, shimmering embellishments and colourful traditional accents.

The fusion look was co-created with designers at ITRH and Stylist Meagan Concessio, who gave the heirloom drape a youthful, red-carpet-worthy update.

And there's a heartwarming story behind the outfit!

IMAGE: Sharvari's mom wearing the same sari.

Sharvari revealed on Instagram that her mother gifted her the sari as a blessing after watching her perform in the song Jhumka Patola. Talk about wearing your mother's love!

Moving away from predictable heavy gold and diamond sets, Sharvari accessorised the ensemble with a striking boho choker.

Featuring a crescent-shaped silhouette, tribal-inspired metal cutouts, soft mint-green Meenakari detailing and delicate pearl drops, the necklace brought an artisanal touch to the fusion look.

Matching geometric studs and minimal stacked bangles completed the styling without competing with the embellished corset.

For those who don’t know, Patola is a prized double-ikat silk weave originating from Patan in Gujarat. Known for its intricate geometric patterns and painstaking craftsmanship, authentic Patola saris are treasured heirloom pieces that can be passed down through generations.

By pairing her mother's traditional drape with a modern corset and contemporary jewellery, Sharvari made a lovely case for giving heritage fashion a fresh lease of life. It's a reminder that sometimes the most special outfit in your wardrobe is one that already has a story to tell.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff