Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor Ko Pyaar Ho Gaya With...

Goodbye, voluminous lehengas; it's time for silhouettes that actually show up to the party.

Fish-cut and A-line lehengas are having a major fashion moment, bringing just the right mix of drama and definition.

They hug where they should, flare where they need to and make every twirl look twice as good.

Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi's curve-hugging lehenga, complete with a cape-like dupatta, delivers full-on diva energy with every step. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tejasswi Prakash/Instagram IMAGE: If Ariel swapped the ocean for a sangeet, she'd probably wear this.'s curve-hugging lehenga, complete with a cape-like dupatta, delivers full-on diva energy with every step.

Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor

IMAGE: This isn't your average pastel lehenga. The fitted fish-cut silhouette, sparkling embellishments and flowing dupatta prove that pretty and powerful can absolutely exist in the same outfit. Photograph: Kind courtesy Akansha Ranjan Kapoor/Instagram

Khushi Kapoor

IMAGE: Khushi's wine-hued fish-cut number is equal parts glam and goddess. The corset blouse keeps it structured, while the trailing scarf adds just enough drama for a grand entrance. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor

IMAGE: No can-can. No unnecessary volume. Just a clean, body-skimming silhouette that lets the tailoring do all the talking. Sometimes less really is more. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi's emerald beauty hugs, sparkles and flares in all the right places. The sheer cape floating behind is basically the fashion version of a slow-motion movie scene. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shivangi Joshi/Instagram IMAGE:'s emerald beauty hugs, sparkles and flares in all the right places. The sheer cape floating behind is basically the fashion version of a slow-motion movie scene.

Kriti Sanon

IMAGE: Kriti's midnight blue lehenga isn't here to blend in. The sculpted peplum waist, fitted silhouette and dramatic tulle flare make it feel like couture walked straight into a wedding. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Raashii Khanna

IMAGE: Raashii proves that a sleek fish-cut silhouette doesn't need layers of fabric to make an impact. The floor-grazing cape adds all the movement, while the fitted shape keeps the look effortlessly elegant. Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff