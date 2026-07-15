Sexually Content, Emotionally Lonely: India's Dilemma

92 per cent of Indians claim to be happy in their relationships, yet 57 per cent suffer from deep loneliness.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

You know the couple. They post flawless vacation selfies on Instagram, finish each other's sentences at dinner parties and genuinely tell you they are happy together.

But behind closed doors, when the smartphones are plugged in for the night, a silent crisis is brewing in Indian bedrooms.

A new nationwide survey by IPSOS for the dating app Gleeden -- which interviewed 1,510 respondents across India's major cities -- has exposed a massive contradiction in modern Indian relationships.

It reveals that while a staggering 92 per cent of Indians claim to be happy in their current relationships, more than half -- 57 per cent -- admit to feeling intensely lonely.

Welcome to the era of the modern Indian relationship paradox: Together, yet completely alone.

The 'missing link' isn't what you think

For generations, the success of an Indian marriage or relationship was measured by stability, commitment, and family approval. If you weren't fighting and the bills were paid, you were good.

Not anymore.

Today, young couples are looking at something much harder to define -- emotional depth.

The survey highlights a glaring gap between physical satisfaction and emotional intimacy:

Eighty-four per cent of the respondents say they are sexually satisfied. Yet only 25 per cent feel absolutely nothing is missing from their partnership.

So, what's the void? Fifty-one per cent cited a lack of emotional connection as the biggest missing element in their relationship, followed closely by a need for better communication (44 per cent) and excitement (42 per cent).

In short, physical intimacy is doing just fine, but emotional intimacy is starving.

When hearts wander (Even if feet don't)

When you are sharing a bed with someone but feel like you're living with a ghost, your mind starts to wander.

According to the study, 46 per cent of respondents admit they frequently think about exploring connections outside their relationship.

Surprisingly, this isn't just a millennial or Gen Z phenomenon -- that number jumps to 54 per cent among Gen X respondents.

While these thoughts don't always lead to actual cheating, they highlight the emotional vacuum many are quietly enduring.

And when it comes to straying, the definitions are changing rapidly:

Half of the respondents believe that emotional cheating (confiding in someone else, emotional text-flirting) hurts far worse than a purely physical fling.

Sixty-four per cent admit they have been unfaithful (emotionally or physically) at some point.

The silver lining? Overall infidelity has actually dropped by 16% compared to 2023. We aren't necessarily acting out more; we are just hyper-aware of what we are missing at home.

The culprits: Brutal schedules and 'double-screening'

Why is this happening? You can blame your calendar and your smartphone.

The survey identified work-life imbalance and a lack of quality time (33 per cent) as the single biggest threat to modern couples.

They are working longer hours, commuting further and when they finally sit together on the couch, they are scrolling through their respective feeds.

They are digitally connected to the entire world but emotionally disconnected from the person sitting two inches away.

Add to that the unrealistic expectations created by movies and social media (29 per cent) and you have a recipe for quiet resentment.

Are we a nation of forgivers?

Despite the emotional angst, Indians aren't throwing in the towel just yet. They still value the institution of commitment.

Sixty-two per cent of the Indians surveyed say they would forgive a partner's infidelity if it was a genuine, one-time mistake.

Forty-five per cent believe a crisis like infidelity can sometimes act as a wake-up call that reignites passion in a dying relationship.

For 47 per cent, though, it is an absolute dealbreaker.

Sybil Shiddell, country manager, Gleeden India, explains, 'Modern relationships require far more than commitment; they demand communication, vulnerability, and genuine emotional presence.'

The era of 'adjusting' and settling for mere companionship is officially over. Today's couples want to be seen, heard and truly understood.

If you're feeling lonely in your relationship, you aren't the odd one out -- you are in the majority.

The real test of a successful relationship in 2026 isn't just staying together for the sake of the calendar; it's making sure you actually feel less alone when you're together.