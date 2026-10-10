7 Zero Belly Smoothies For Mornings

More and more young people, short of time, on the go, opt to start their day with a nutrient-packed smoothie that they whizz up themselves or carry in a portable blender and press on when ready to sip it.

Most nutritionists advise eating fruit whole, but if you don't get around to it smoothies, unstrained (roughage kept in) make sense.

A smoothie made right blends fresh fruits, yoghurt, milk, nuts and seeds into refreshing drinks that are nourishing, filling and get you pepped up.

Johns Hopkins Medicine suggests making sure what you whirl up contains a bit of protein (yoghurt, nuts, seeds, peanut butter), fruit for sure, some greens. You can think of adding a protein powder, definitely read the label and a whey protein powder is best, they add.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Canva

1. Papaya Shake

Sakshi Aggarwal turns ripe, protein-rich papaya into tasty, long drink with mint and lemon to jumpstart your system.

Please find the recipe here: Papaya Shake

Photograph: California Walnuts for Rediff

2. Orange Turmeric and Vanilla Yoghurt Smoothie

Ingredients like haldi, yoghurt, mango, cinnamon, bananas, walnuts, oranges are some of the best food items to add to your refreshing, morning drink. Chef Sabyasachi Gorai has a recipe in which they come together with vanilla yoghurt for a wholesome liquid breakfast.

Please find the recipe here: Orange Turmeric and Vanilla Yoghurt Smoothie

Photograph: Heemangi Patil for Rediff

3. Apple Cinnamon Healthy Smoothie

Apples are rather special like all doctors know. Definitely pop it into a smoothie. Heemangi Patil concocts a diabetic-friendly version that pairs crisp apples with cinnamon and chia in a creamy, satisfying blend.

Please find the recipe here: Apple Cinnamon Healthy Smoothie

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4. Carrot Milkshake

Swapna Veldanda chooses carrots with their natural sweetness as the base for a sunrise pick-me-up that's yummy and ideal for busy mornings. It also uses cashews, pistas and cardamom. Swapna adds milk but consider swapping for soy milk or an almond milk. And skip the sugr.

Please find the recipe here: Carrot Milkshake

5. Green Goddess Smoothie

Power up your morning with Chef Yogesh Amin's goodness in a glass brims with fresh greens like avocado and spinach along with honey, yoghurt, oranges and strawberries (use frozen ones when not in season). Skip the honey for less calories.

Please find the recipe here: Green Goddess Smoothie

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

6. Banana Smoothie

Hitesh Haringhani blends bananas with milk, yoghurt and naturally sweet dried figs for a drink that upgrades his morning providing a post-workout boost. Substitute regular milk with nut milk for even less calories.

Please find the recipe here: Banana Smoothie

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7. Mango, Walnut And Avocado Smoothie

When fresh fruit meets creamy avocado, Greek yoghurt and crunchy walnuts, the result is a smoothie that your body will not pass up. Nor your tongue for that matter.

Wholesome ingredients can keep you energised through many hours of the day.

Please find the recipe here: Mango, Walnut And Avocado Smoothie