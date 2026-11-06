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7 Places To Head To For A Different Diwali

By REDIFF FESTIVAL November 06, 2026 10:41 IST 2 Minutes Read
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While most of us prefer to bring in Diwali in our homes, equally lovely is to experience Diwali in places that ring in the festival in a strikingly special manner.

Here are seven unique destinations to head to for a spectacular Deepavali.

Deepotsav, ayodhya

Photograph: ANI Photo

1. Deepotsav, Ayodhya

Ayodhya turns into a magnificent town during Deepotsav, celebrating the return of Lord Ram after 14 years of exile.

Thousands of earthen lamps illuminate the ghats along the Saryu river, creating a breathtaking sight after sunset.

Kali Puja, Kolkata

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sumita Roy Dutta/Wikimedia Commons

2. Kali Puja, Kolkata

While much of India worships Goddess Lakshmi on Diwali, Bengal and Kolkata honours Goddess Kali.

Decorated pandals, artistic murtis of the goddess and illuminated streets bring the city to life.

Moniya Dance, Madhya Pradesh

Photograph: Kind courtesy Incredible India

3. Moniya Dance Festival, Tikamgarh, Madhya Pradesh

Diwali in Bundelkhand is so unique for its energetic Moniya folk dance.

Traditionally performed by men, the dance features colourful attire, long sticks and rhythmic movements accompanied by the dholak and nagaria drums.

Barakhamba Fair, Sehore, MP

Photograph: Kind courtesy Incredible India

4. Barakhamba Fair, Sehore, Madhya Pradesh

Quite different from the usual city celebrations, Barahkhamba in Sehore district hosts a village fair on the second day of Diwali.

Farmers and cattle-rearing families gather at Barakhamba Dev Sthan to offer milk and coconuts and pray for the health of their livestock and prosperity.

Dilli Haat Diwali Bazaar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Incredible India

5. Dilli Haat Diwali Bazaar, New Delhi

Love shopping? Head to Dilli Haat for a happy, charged festive experience.

Its Diwali Bazaar is about handicrafts, ethnic clothing, jewellery, home decorations and gift items.

Tripurari Purnima Festival

Photograph: Kind courtesy Incredible India

6. Tripurari Purnima Festival, Sankhali, Goa

This observance combines mythology, creativity and riverfront festivities. Head to Sankhali in Goa for Tripurari Purnima, also known as Dev Diwali.

Held on the banks of the Valvanti river near the Shri Vithala Rakhumai temple, the festival commemorates Lord Shiva's victory over the demon Tripurasura.

Vautha Mela, Gujarat

Photograph: Kind courtesy Incredible India

7. Vautha Mela, Gujarat

Known for its large donkey and camel trading market, Vautha Mela brings together farmers, pastoral communities, traders and pilgrims.

Animals are decorated with colourful ornaments, while the fairground fills with handicraft stalls, local food and temporary tent settlements.

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