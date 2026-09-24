7 Hidden Credit Card Settings To Avoid Scams

Your credit card may have security controls you rarely use. Here are seven settings that can help prevent unwanted or fraudulent transactions.

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Your credit card has security features you may not be using.

A credit card does not have to remain open for transactions 24 hours a day.

If you use your card primarily for shopping in India, for example, there is little reason to keep international transactions, online transactions or contactless transactions permanently enabled at high limits if you do not need them.

Instead, you can use your bank's card controls/ manage card/ transaction controls/ usage controls facility to turn individual transaction channels on or off and, where supported, set appropriate limits.

This can substantially reduce potential damage if your card details are stolen or compromised.

Key points Use your bank's card controls/manage card facility to switch transaction channels on or off.

Keep online and international transactions switched off when you don't need them.

Consider setting a lower limit for contactless, POS and online transactions based on your normal spending.

If you don't use credit card cash withdrawals, consider disabling the ATM facility or keeping its limit low.

Check whether your bank allows you to disable over-limit transactions.

Keep SMS, app and e-mail transaction alerts switched on so you can spot suspicious payments quickly.

If you receive an OTP for a transaction you did not initiate, never share the OTP and contact your bank immediately.

If you spot an unauthorised transaction, block the card, report the transaction and raise a dispute without waiting for the monthly statement.

For unwanted subscriptions, cancel the subscription and withdraw the e-mandate where the facility is available.

Remember, card controls reduce risk but cannot eliminate every form of card fraud.

What exactly is credit card management?

Most Indian banks provide a section inside their mobile banking app or internet banking portal where you can manage the usage of your credit card.

The name varies between banks. You may see options such as:

Card controls

Manage card

Card usage

Transaction controls

Manage usage

Card security

Set limits

Domestic/International usage

Control centre

The exact options differ from bank to bank.

For example, Axis Bank's card management facility allows customers to control domestic and international usage and set limits for categories such as ATM, contactless, e-commerce/online and POS (point of sale) transactions.

HDFC Bank similarly provides card control functionality through its digital channels for setting daily limits for domestic/international online spending, POS, contactless and ATM transactions.

The important point is that these aren't merely convenience features. They are security controls.

The five controls every cardholder should check

When you open your credit card management facility, look for these five broad categories.

1. Online/e-commerce transactions

This controls transactions where your physical card isn't presented.

Examples include:

Amazon

Flipkart

Airline websites

Hotel websites

Food delivery websites

App purchases

Subscription services

International websites

Other card-not-present transactions

This is particularly important because someone who obtains your card number, expiry date and CVV may attempt an online transaction without physically possessing the card.

What should you do?

If you rarely use the card online, consider: ONLINE/E-COMMERCE → OFF

When you actually need to make an online purchase: ONLINE/E-COMMERCE → ON → Make the transaction → Turn it OFF again

If your bank allows you to set a daily limit, consider keeping it close to your normal requirement rather than leaving it at the maximum available limit.

2. International transactions

If you don't travel abroad and don't buy anything from foreign websites, ask yourself: Why should international usage remain switched on?

If you don't need it: INTERNATIONAL → OFF

When travelling overseas, you can switch it on before using the card and switch it off again when you return.

This can also help prevent attempted international transactions if your card credentials are compromised.

RBI's card security framework allows customers to switch card transaction channels on/off and modify limits across domestic and international transactions.

3. Contactless transactions

Contactless payments allow you to tap your card at a compatible terminal rather than inserting the card and entering a PIN for eligible transactions.

RBI has specifically outlined that customers should be able to keep contactless functionality on/off and set limits.

If you hardly ever use contactless payments, you can consider switching the facility off.

Alternately, if your bank permits it, set a relatively low limit.

Why?

A stolen card can potentially be used for eligible contactless transactions without the PIN.

That does not mean contactless cards are inherently unsafe. The risk is limited by transaction controls, authentication rules and other safeguards.

The point is simple: If you don't use a facility, there is little reason to leave it unnecessarily open.

4. POS transactions

POS means point of sale -- essentially transactions where your physical card is used at a merchant terminal.

Examples:

Restaurants

Supermarkets

Petrol pumps

Shops

Hotels

Retail stores

If your bank allows you to control the POS limit, you can set a limit appropriate for your normal spending.

For example, if your normal card purchases are below Rs 10,000 a day, there may be little reason to keep a Rs 2 lakh daily POS limit enabled.

The precise limits available will depend on your card issuer and card variant.

5. ATM/Cash withdrawal

Some credit cards allow cash withdrawals from ATMs.

If you never use this facility, check whether your bank allows you to disable it or reduce the ATM limit.

Again, the objective is not to make the card unusable.

It is to make the card usable only in ways that you actually need.

The most important strategy: 'OFF by default'

For many people, the safest practical approach is:

Card facility Suggested approach if rarely used Domestic POS Keep enabled if required Domestic online Keep OFF or keep limit low International online Keep OFF International POS Keep OFF unless travelling Contactless OFF or keep limit low ATM cash withdrawal OFF or keep limit low if not required Over-limit facility Keep OFF Transaction alerts Keep ON

This is not a universal prescription -- your requirements may differ.

But the principle is powerful: Don't leave a payment channel open simply because your bank has enabled it.

Don't forget the 'over-limit' setting

This is one of the lesser-known controls.

RBI says that a credit card cannot be used beyond its sanctioned credit limit without the cardholder's prior explicit consent. Cardholders must also be given an option to enable or disable over-limit transactions through the issuer's transaction-control mechanisms.

So, if your bank provides an Overlimit toggle, keep it OFF unless you have a specific reason to use it.

This creates another layer of protection.

For example, suppose: Credit limit = Rs 2 lakh

If over-limit usage is disabled, a transaction that would take you beyond that sanctioned limit should not simply be permitted because the bank wants to accommodate it.

A simple 'credit card security routine'

You can turn your credit-card management facility into a five-minute monthly security check.

Step 1: Open your bank's app

Go to: Credit card → Card controls/ Manage card

The exact menu will vary.

Step 2: Check domestic online usage

Ask: Do I need this switched on permanently?

If not, switch it off or reduce the limit.

Step 3: Check international usage

If you aren't travelling or purchasing internationally: Switch it off.

Step 4: Check contactless

If you don't use tap-and-pay: Switch it off or reduce the limit.

Step 5: Check ATM withdrawal

If you never withdraw cash against your credit card, disable it or keep the limit minimal, where the issuer permits.

Step 6: Check over-limit

Keep it disabled unless required.

Step 7: Check transaction alerts

Make sure SMS/app/email alerts are active.

RBI requires card issuers to provide mechanisms for reporting unauthorised transactions and loss/theft of cards on a 24x7 basis through channels including websites, internet banking and mobile apps.

What if you receive an OTP for a transaction you did not make?

Do not ignore it.

An unexpected OTP can be an early warning that someone is attempting to use your card details.

Do not share the OTP with anyone.

Instead:

Open your bank's official app. Check the card transaction/control section. Temporarily block the card if necessary. Contact the bank using the number inside the official app/website or on the back of the card. Report the attempted/unauthorised transaction.

An OTP that you did not initiate should be treated as a warning signal rather than something to be dismissed.

What if an unauthorised transaction has already happened?

This is where card controls and RBI's customer-protection framework work together.

Don't simply switch the card off and assume the problem is solved.

Immediately:

1. Block the card

Use the bank's app or official customer-care channel.

2. Report the transaction

Select the transaction and use options such as: Report transaction → Unauthorised transaction → Dispute

The wording varies between banks.

3. Obtain a complaint/reference number

Keep:

Complaint number

Date and time

Transaction amount

Merchant name

Screenshots

SMS/email alerts

4. Follow up with the bank

If necessary, formally dispute the transaction.

RBI requires card issuers to provide multiple 24x7 channels for reporting unauthorised use and allowing customers to initiate blocking.

Why reporting quickly matters

RBI's customer-liability framework provides important protection for unauthorised electronic transactions.

Where the customer reports an unauthorised transaction within three working days of receiving the bank's communication, the customer's liability can be zero, subject to the framework's conditions. Reporting in four to seven working days can result in limited liability, while reporting after that is dealt with under the bank's board-approved policy.

This is why the following habit matters: SMS received → Check transaction → Don't recognise it → Report immediately.

Don't wait until the monthly credit-card statement arrives.

What about recurring subscriptions?

This is a separate issue that many people overlook.

You may have given a merchant permission to automatically charge your card for:

OTT subscriptions

App subscriptions

Software subscriptions

Insurance

Memberships

Cloud services

Other recurring services

These are not necessarily 'fraudulent' transactions merely because you have forgotten about them.

They may be authorised recurring mandates.

RBI's e-mandate framework requires safeguards around recurring transactions, including pre-debit notification and the ability to opt out of a particular transaction or withdraw the e-mandate.

Therefore, if you no longer want a subscription, don't merely block the card.

Instead, cancel the subscription/mandate with the merchant and, where available, withdraw the e-mandate through your card issuer.

RBI's framework specifically provides for an online facility to withdraw an e-mandate, after which further recurring transactions under that mandate should not be allowed, subject to the framework's treatment of transactions already in the pipeline.

Card controls vs cancelling a recurring mandate

This distinction is extremely important.

Situation What you should do You don't want online transactions. Switch online transactions OFF. You don't want international transactions. Switch international usage OFF. You don't use contactless. Switch contactless OFF. You don't use ATM cash withdrawal. Disable/reduce ATM limit. You don't want over-limit spending. Disable over-limit. You don't recognise a transaction. Block card + report/dispute. You don't want a subscription. Cancel subscription + withdraw mandate. Card is lost. Block immediately. Card details may have been stolen. Block/replace card and report. You suspect fraud. Don't wait for the statement; report immediately.

What card controls cannot do

This is an important warning.

Card management controls are not a magic fraud shield.

They reduce the ways in which the card can be used but they cannot eliminate every possible form of fraud.

For example:

A merchant dispute may still arise.

A transaction could already be authorised before you change the settings.

Recurring mandates have their own mechanism.

Fraudsters may attempt social engineering.

You may accidentally approve a fraudulent transaction yourself.

A compromised phone/email account can create additional risks.

Switching off online transactions does not mean you should stop monitoring your statements.

The biggest mistake: Thinking 'OTP = complete protection'

An OTP is an important authentication layer but you should never assume that an OTP makes every transaction automatically safe.

If someone calls claiming to be from the bank and asks: 'Sir/Madam, please tell me the OTP you have just received'; do not give it.

A genuine bank representative will not ask you to disclose your OTP.

Similarly, never share the details below with someone who contacts you unexpectedly:

CVV

PIN

OTP

Card number

Internet banking password

Mobile banking PIN

A useful 'three-layer' defence

Think of your credit card security as three separate layers.

Layer 1: Prevent

Use card controls to switch off unnecessary channels and set sensible limits.

Layer 2: Detect

Use SMS/app/email transaction alerts to identify suspicious transactions quickly.

Layer 3: Respond

Use Block + Report + Dispute when something goes wrong.

This is much stronger than relying on any single security measure.