The Good Egg: 7 Egg Recipes To Up Your Cooking Game

Omelettes.

Scrambled eggs.

Egg curry... Sigh.

Boring?

Eggs are far more versatile and exciting than you think.

Cheesy baked eggs, burgers, satisfying curries and creative breakfast ideas, these recipes take the humble egg on a delicious adventure.

Here are seven egg dishes to add masala to your everyday menu.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshaya Soundararajan/Wikimedia Commons

1. Egg Neer Dosas

Is it a dosa or an omelette? Danny Shekhar blurs the lines with this clever crossover.

A delicate Neer Dosa gets a protein-rich soup-up with an egg cracked on top, making it a tasty and nourishing start to the day.

Please find the recipe here: Egg Neer Dosas

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

2. Mangalorean Egg Curry

Eggs have a delicious coastal avatar in Hitesh Harisinghani's take on a spicy curry. Eggs are cracked and semi-poached in a thick, coconut-based gravy brimming with spices.

Please find the recipe here: Mangalorean Egg Curry

Photograph: Kind courtesy JW Marriott Kolkata

3. Avocado Toast With Poached Eggs

Avocadoes are a worthy companion to eggs. Chef Prakash Chettiyar pairs creamy avocado with juicy tomatoes and a perfectly poached egg for a wholesome, satisfying breakfast.

Please find the recipe here: Avocado Toast With Poached Eggs

Photograph: Chef Sneha Singhi for Rediff

4. Korean Egg Drop Sandwich

This hot fave in Korea, and on IG, is as delicious as it looks and tempting enough to make you want to bite in right away! Chef Sneha Singhi slides a warm serving of milk-less scrambled eggs between two slices of pan-fried bread topped cheese, ketchup and generous quantities of mayo.

Please find the recipe here: Korean Egg Drop Sandwich

Photograph: Kind courtesy shakshuka/Wikimedia Commons

5. Tameta Par Eeda or Eggs With Tomatoes

The Parsis always know how to cook their eggs. Naturally eggs with tomatoes rocks.

Juicy tomatoes are combined with onions, green chillies and aromatic spices with eggs cooked right on top. The touch of sugar and vinegar adds sweet-and-tangy balance.

Please find the recipe here: Tameta Par Eeda

Photograph: Zelda Pande for Rediff

6. Skillet Eggs

Boiled potatoes, spinach, tomatoes, capsicum, onion and garlic are topped with eggs and plenty of grated cheese, then baked until golden and bubbling. Recipe courtesy: Vivek Pande.

Please find the recipe here: Skillet Eggs

Photograph: Kind courtesy EggOmogo

7. Cordon Bleu Eggie Burger

Crispy, cheesy eggs are packed into a soft burger bun. Suprisingly yum and much better than anything a burger fast food place could do.

Please find the recipe here: Cordon Bleu Eggie Burger