7 AI-Linked Courses To Boost Your Career

Students are learning to combine technology with agriculture, healthcare, biotechnology, architecture and fashion, explains Mandeep Singh, assistant professor and deputy dean, Lovely Professional University.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Gustavo Fring/Pexels

Artificial intelligence is no longer limited to computer science classrooms.

Students are increasingly learning to use technology alongside their core subjects in courses ranging from agriculture to healthcare, biotechnology, architecture and fashion.

These programmes teach students how data, digital tools and intelligent systems can help solve problems in their own field of expertise, while also opening the door to new career possibilities.

Key Points

Students are increasingly combining AI and technology with traditional subjects like agriculture, healthcare, biotechnology, architecture and fashion to solve real-world problems.

Programmes in genetics and AI focus on genomic data analysis, disease risk prediction and drug discovery using machine learning.

Architecture students are learning AI-assisted design, generative design and smart planning for sustainable building and urban development.

Fashion design courses now incorporate AI for trend forecasting, virtual sampling and digital fashion experiences.

Agriculture students are trained in precision agriculture, smart monitoring and drone technology for data-driven farming.

Here are seven programmes where students can specialise and get hands-on knowledge to apply AI and related technologies:

1. Genetics and artificial intelligence

Genomic data analysis

Students use data-analysis methods to process large amounts of genomic information, identify patterns and learn to work with the biological data that underpins future research in genomics and biotechnology.

Disease risk and precision medicine

Students explore how genetic data and AI can be used to understand the risk of specific diseases and to create personalised medical care for patients, as well as how to study diseases in the context of population data.

AI and machine learning

Students are taught the basics of machine learning, including deep learning techniques, and how they can be applied to biological and genetic data sets to find patterns, make predictions and solve complex problems.

Drug discovery and genomic research

Through real-world examples, students study the role that computer techniques are playing in areas such as drug discovery, genetic research and helping to interpret massive genetic datasets in the pharmaceutical sector and beyond.

2. Bachelors in architecture

AI-assisted design

Students learn how the processes of design, concept generation and testing can be sped up and enhanced using digital software and AI-powered tools, enabling a greater exploration of design outcomes.

Generative design and 3D visualisation

Students use AI generative design software to output hundreds of design options based on design parameters, then develop and refine the best designs into detailed 3D renderings, helping them evaluate potential designs more effectively.

Smart planning

Students discover how data and intelligent systems can inform the development of smarter buildings and cities, which are more responsive to their occupants, the environment and the surrounding urban context.

Sustainable design

Students investigate how the latest technology can support and promote innovative and sustainable building design, complementing theories of environmental performance and resource efficiency.

3. Bachelor of design (BDes) in fashion design

AI in fashion

Students are introduced to new digital tools, including those driven by AI, that can be integrated into the practice of fashion design, giving them new ways to brainstorm and bring their creative ideas to life.

Trend forecasting

Students learn to use digital analytics and AI tools to identify future fashion trends, allowing them to base collections and decisions about colour, style and material on emerging patterns in consumer behaviour.

Virtual sampling

The use of digital tools, including AI in fit and drape prediction, allows students to create and refine garments in a virtual environment before producing physical samples, reducing material waste and accelerating the design process.

Digital fashion

The programme offers an exploration of new fields such as AI-driven garment design, consumer behavioural analysis through data and the emerging space of virtual fashion experiences.

4. Bachelor of science (BSc) in agriculture

Precision agriculture

Students learn how to use data collected from sensors and other devices, combined with AI, to make improved decisions about managing crops, soil and other agricultural resources, making farming more efficient and sustainable.

Smart monitoring

Students use modern sensors to monitor crops and the environment and then apply AI to analyse the data for signs of disease or pest infestation early, helping farmers prevent problems from spreading.

Drone technology

Students are given hands-on experience in using drones for field inspection, mapping and monitoring of crops and the wider agricultural environment; this offers a new perspective on agricultural management.

Data-driven farming

Students explore how data analytics, machine learning and AI can be used to predict yields, identify best practices and increase overall agricultural productivity.

5. Master of science (MSc) in forensic sciences (postgraduate)

AI-based forensics

Students are exposed to the latest digital forensic tools and technologies that aid in collecting, processing and analysing data from digital devices in forensic investigations.

Evidence analysis

The course includes the use of technology to enhance the analysis and interpretation of various types of forensic evidence, offering a more systematic approach to investigative work.

Digital forensics

Students learn techniques for digital-evidence investigation, including the use of AI for sifting through large volumes of data, facial recognition and detecting fake media. This is an increasingly important skill, as most crimes involve some digital element.

Investigation support

Students understand how technology is increasingly used to speed up and improve the accuracy of scientific forensic examinations, though human scientific judgement remains critical.

6. Bachelor of physiotherapy (BPT)

Technology in rehabilitation

Students learn how to use digital technology to enhance physiotherapy and rehabilitation, assisting in patient diagnosis and treatment delivery.

Smart rehabilitation

The programme explores the use of technology-enhanced rehabilitation programmes that can provide clearer data on a patient’s progress, making rehabilitation more quantifiable and precise.

Motion tracking

Students learn to use markerless pose-estimation technology to digitally track and analyse movement for objective assessment during rehabilitation.

Data-driven recovery

Students learn to use wearable sensors and other devices to gather information about a patient's recovery progress, supplementing the physiotherapist's clinical observations.

7. Bachelor of science (BSc) in clinical embryology

AI in fertility science

Students are introduced to how emerging technologies, including AI, are changing the landscape of fertility treatment and research.

Embryo assessment

Students gain experience with technology-assisted methods that help in the evaluation and selection of embryos for assisted reproductive procedures, complementing traditional laboratory skills.

Laboratory technologies

The programme offers hands-on experience with advanced technologies currently used in modern embryology and IVF laboratories.

Treatment support

Students learn how technology can supplement clinical and laboratory expertise to improve outcomes for patients undergoing fertility treatments.