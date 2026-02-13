Serve Up Love With Perfect Pairings: Food & Wine Guide

This Valentine's Day, put together a 10/10 meal with just the right liquor, be it a wine or a malt.

From creamy Lemon Pepper Chicken with a wholesome quinoa salad, and Paul John malt, to smoky BBQ Wings with Bhavnagri Chilly Chaat and Old Monk's nostalgic warmth, each pairing sets a relaxed, celebratory mood, bringing just the right mix of love, romance and flavour.

Cooking for Valentine's? What to cook and the drink of choice to serve with it

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amrut Distilleries and Nadiya Sarguroh

1. Tandoori Chicken + Achaari Paneer Tikka + Amrut Fusion Single Malt Whisky

Amrut's single malt wonderfully complements Nadiya Sarguroh's Tandoori Chicken and the sharp, pickle-spiced notes of Bethica Das's Achaari Paneer Tikka. The malt's warm complexity is striking match with the char, spice and tang of the main courses.

Please find the recipes here: Tandoori Chicken and Achaari Paneer Tikka

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gin Guild and Miansari66/Wikimedia Commons

2. Mutton Rogan Josh + Shitake Sushi + Third Eye Distillery Stranger & Sons Gin Vodka

Kashmiri-style Mutton Rogan Josh, by Daphne, with its slow-cooked spices and intriguing depth, goes well with Chef Rahul Khare's delicate Shiitake Sushi that pulls in umami contrast.

Add a pour of Third Eye vodka, and you have an unexpectedly harmonious mix of bold Indian and Japanese accents.

Please find the recipes here: Mutton Rogan Josh and Shitake Sushi

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kingfisher and AKSHRAJJODHA/Wikimedia Commons

3. Lamb Biryani + Mustard Basil Fish Tikka + Kingfisher Beer

Beer and Indian food has always been the ideal duet.

Make Shamim Banu Pathan's Lamb Biryani, layered with spice, rice and slow-cooked richness, centrepiece. Also offer Chef Gaurav Chawla's Mustard Basil Fish Tikka, as a lighter contrast, with its gentle smokiness and fresh taste.

Top it off with a mug of Kingfisher beer and you have a beautifully scripted V-Day menu.

Please find the recipes here: Lamb Biryani and Mustard Basil Fish Tikka

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fratelli Wines and Chef Nishant Mitra

4. Roasted Jacket Potatoes + Achaari Chicken Tikka + Fratelli Shiraz

Valentine's Day deserves a spread that feels special. Chef Nishant Mitra's Roasted Jacket Potatoes topped with whipped goat cheese, sumac and juicy pomegranate. Along with Chef Ajay Thakur's flame-roasted Achaari Chicken Tikka you have the unbeatable starter selection to be sipped with Fratelli Shiraz.

Please find the recipes here: Roasted Jacket Potatoes and Achaari Chicken Tikka

Photograph: Kind courtesy Goenchi and Hotel Peninsula Grand, Mumbai and Deodita Fernandes

5. Pork Sorpotel + Recheado Masala Fish + Goenchi Feni

This Valentine's Day let your home become a cosy Goan escape with unmistakable coastal vibes. Here's how to set the mood: Cook up fiery Pork Sorpotel (recipe courtesy Chef Crystal Mendonca) and fish in Deodita's zingy recheado masala along with a glass of Goenchi feni

Please find the recipes here: Pork Sorpotel and Recheado Masala

Photograph: Kind courtesy Paul John and Novotel Mumbai

6. Creamy Lemon Pepper Chicken + Quinoa Salad with Walnuts And Grilled Veggies + Paul John Malt

Looking for something a little indulgent but effortless? Pegs of Paul John malt will go down excellently with Chef Nidhi Mahajan's Lemon Pepper Chicken and ChefJerson Fernandes' Quinoa Salad created from walnuts and grilled veggies.

Please find the recipes here: Creamy Lemon Pepper Chicken and Quinoa Salad with Walnuts And Grilled Veggies

Photograph: Kind courtesy Old Monk Rum and Khandani Rajdhani

7. BBQ Chicken Wings + Bhavnagri Chilly Chaat + Old Monk Rum

Great for a laid-back evening, this starter combo is all about strong, pungent flavours. Smoky BBQ Chicken Wings delivers something savoury. Bhavnagri Chilly Chaat by Maharaj Bhanwar Singh adds in the crunchy, spicy desi-ness while Old Monk rum rounds it all off.

Please find the recipes here: BBQ Chicken Wings and Bhavnagri Chilly Chaat