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Send Us Your Lord Ganesha Pictures!

By REDIFF GET AHEAD September 11, 2026 15:23 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Dear Reader, share your Ganeshotsav celebrations with us. Send us your pictures along with your special memories. We will feature them right here on Rediff.
Write to us at getahead@rediff.co.in (subjectline: Ganeshotsav). Don't forget to mention your name and where you are from.

Lord Ganesha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rishikesh Tiwari

Ganpati Bappa Morya!

Said in a whisper.

Or shouted out so loud that it reaches the heavens.

But the joy, the indescribable joy those three words brings... Try explaining it :) You can't. Because it so huge. It fills every corner of your being.

And His followers are getting ready to celebrate. Because He's visiting to our homes. Our cities. Our towns. Our villages.

The Vighnaharta, the Remover of Obstacles.

The Vinayaka, the Supreme Leader.

Our very own Bappa.

Everyone is looking forward to welcome Him in their own special way. A special place in the house, beautifully decorated, is prepared for him. As are His favourite snacks

Dear Reader, share your Ganeshotsav celebrations with us. Send us your pictures along with your special memories. We will feature them right here on Rediff.

Write to us at getahead@rediff.co.in (subjectline: Ganeshotsav). Don't forget to mention your name and where you are from.

We look forward to hearing from you.

Happy Ganeshotsav!

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