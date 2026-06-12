Selling Property? Tax Questions Answered

Do you have income tax-related queries?

Please ask your questions HERE and rediffGURU Vipul Bhavsar, a chartered accountant -- with 16 years of experience -- from The Institute of Cost Accountants of India, will answer them.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Ramachandran: My take-home salary is ₹1.7 lakh per month, and I sold my plot for a capital gain of ₹30 lakh. Please let me know how much of it will be taxable. I am also planning to construct a house, so please suggest how I can reduce my tax?

If you are constructing a house and if it gets completed within 3 years from the date of sale of plot, then you can claim exemption from capital gain of plot. Till the construction starts, you need to keep the sale proceeds in the capital gain scheme account.

You need to consult a CA to arrive at capital gain, its investment so that exemption can be claimed etc.

Vivek: I am a retired person having incomes from pension, interests and occasional capital gains which are received in my savings bank account with me as first holder and my wife as joint holder. These incomes are duly accounted in my ITR.

My wife has separate interest income (small amount) from individual single SB AC in her name. As my wife turns 60, I plan to take a SCSS in her name (me as joint holder); from my retirement savings parked in our joint account.

Can I add interest income from this SCSS (received in joint account with me as first holder) in my ITR or is it necessary to file separate ITR for my wife for the same?

According to clubbing provision, the Interest on SCSS though in her name shall be considered to be your income. You need to disclose it in your ITR.

Ghanshyam: I had retired from Govt. of Rajasthan in November, 2022. I reopened GPF Account and my GPF Fund Rs. 35 lakhs was deposited. Now I want to know if the accrued interest is exempt from tax or not.

After retirement for Rajasthan Government employees, can I continue to keep GPF account open and deposit all the retirement funds in it? Till date I have not been deposited any income tax?

Post retirement, any interest earned on PF is taxable.

Manjunath: NHAI has deducted GST @ 18% on land acquisition for road expansion project. I am not registered under GST. Is NHAI correct in deducting GST? Any Advance Ruling reference or high court ruling in favour of assesse?

Land is not categorised as a product or a service under GST laws.

Assuming the land was a bare plot of land, GST charged on land acquisition is WRONG.

Either some information submitted is incomplete or there is some misinterpretation.

Anonymous: Our flat was bought in Sep 2022 in my wife's name for 70 lakhs and transferred to my name in June 2023 on her demise. If I sell this flat now for 80 lakhs, what will be the capital gains to be added to the 30% tax bracket?

Capital Gain of the Rs 10 Lakhs will be taxed at 12.5%.

Further if indexed capital gain is below the capital gain as calculated above, that is, 10 Lakhs, that shall be allowed as rebate.

Kindly consult CA before for accurate calculations.

You can ask rediffGURU Vipul Bhavsar your questions HERE

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