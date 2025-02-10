The Womaniaz: A Mumbai Musical Revelation

An open-air concert by The Womaniaz at NCPA@thepark proved to be an unforgettable experience, showcasing the band's remarkable vocal talent and versatility.

Despite the initial hesitation about the long commute from Borivali to Bandra, the intriguing name and logo of The Womaniaz, coupled with their compelling social media presence, ultimately made the journey worthwhile.

Securing a spot at this free concert (a rare find in Mumbai) was surprisingly easy thanks to the online booking app.

The Bandra Fort amphitheatre, bathed in moonlight, offered a serene atmosphere and not a second after we sat did the Womaniaz start performing. Talk about luck!

The Womaniaz captivated the audience from the first note, opening with a traditional Ganesh Aarti and then transitioning into a powerful rendition of Amit Trivedi's Jai Ho Jai Ho Sankra from the film Kedarnath.

This performance immediately set a high bar for the evening.

The band continued to weave their musical magic, creating an enchanting ambience with a song A R Rahman composed for the film Roja.

A highlight of the evening was the live debut of their original song, Teri Meri Baatein Yunhi Chalte Rahe. The Womaniaz skillfully engaged the audience, teaching them the lyrics and transforming the unfamiliar tune into a crowd favourite.

Just when the audience thought the surprises were over, the Womaniaz showcased an art form that has contributed majorly to the development of Marathi folk theatre -- Yes, The Lavni!

The Womaniaz showcased a vibrant Lavani performance with their rendition of Apsara Aali from the award-winning film Natarang .

As the concert neared its end, the energetic crowd demanded an encore. The Womaniaz responded with two rousing performances, including Ghoomar, which had even the elders in the audience dancing.

The Womaniaz -- featuring Veda Nerurkar, Deepi Rege, Shreya Jain and Tanishq -- have clearly established themselves as a force to be reckoned with on the Mumbai music scene.

Their unique blend of Bollywood classics, retro hits, devotional music, and folk fusion, combined with their bold stage presence and deep-rooted connection to their craft, makes them a truly captivating act. Don't miss their next performance!