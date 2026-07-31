Home  » Get Ahead » Food » Seafood Recipe: Sunita's Basale Marwai Gassi

Seafood Recipe: Sunita's Basale Marwai Gassi

By SUNITA HARISINGHANI July 31, 2026 13:41 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

A delicacy that you will only find in a Mangalorean household is Malabar spinach or basale in coconut gravy with clams. It is just mouth watering.

Called Basale Marwai Gassi, instead of clams, you can add shrimps or crabs and it will still taste as good.

Sunita Harisinghani offers her special recipe for this dish, that uses a variety of spices, tamarind, tomatoes along with the seafood and greens. Sunita's specialty is her native Mangalorean cooking but she also cooks a range of north Indian, especially Sindhi food, and experiments with other types of cuisines.

Malabar Spinach with Clams

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Basale Marwai Gassi

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

  • 300 gm basale or Malabar spinach
  • 2-3 medium-sized tomatoes, diced
  • 15-20 clams
  • 3-4 dried red chillies
  • 2 tsp brown dhania or coriander seeds
  • ½ tsp rai or mustard seeds
  • ½ tsp jeera or cumin seeds
  • ¼ tsp methi or fenugreek seeds
  • ¼ tsp ajwain or carom seeds
  • ½ fresh coconut, grated
  • ½ onion, diced
  • ¼ tsp hing or asafoetida
  • 4-5 pods garlic
  • 1 marble-sized ball imli or tamarind, optional
  • 7-8 curry leaves
  • 1 tsp haldi or turmeric powder
  • Salt to taste, about 1½ tsp
  • 1-2 cups water

Method

  • Wash the Malabar spinach.
    Cut into medium-sized pieces and keep aside
  • Wash the clams and in a saucepan, over medium heat, steam them in a little water till the clams open up.
    Take off heat and cool.
  • Once cool, take each shell and keep the side with flesh on it and discard the fleshless side.
    Keep aside.
  • Dry roast the red chillies, coriander seeds, cumin seeds, fenugreek seeds, ajwain on a tawa over medium heat.
    Take off heat and cool.
  • In a grinder, add the roasted ingredients along with the coconut, onion, garlic, tamarind and a little water, to make a paste.
    Keep aside.
  • Pressure cook the Malabar spinach with the salt, tomatoes, over medium heat, for 2-3 whistles.
    Once cooled, open the pressure cooker add in the steamed clams, ground masala, turmeric powder.
    Ajust the consistency by adding water and let it simmer 5-8 minutes.
    Add more salt if required and take off heat.
  • In a small frying pan or tadka/tempering pan heat the oil and add the jeera, curry leaves, asafoetida.
    Add to the curry.
  • Serve hot with steamed rice.

Editor's Note: In season add jackfruit seed, with the clams or instead of the clams, if vegetarian.

Sunita Harisinghani

Sunita Harisinghani lives in Navi Mumbai.

 

More News Coverage

Marwai GassiFlavours of Coastal KarnatakaBasale Marwai GassiRediff FoodRediff Recipes

More From Rediff

Kiara Advani Can Make Everything Look...

Kiara Advani Can Make Everything Look...
Education Loans: What You Must Know

Education Loans: What You Must Know
Recipe: The Yummy Mushroom Paratha That...

Recipe: The Yummy Mushroom Paratha That...

Related Stories

Malabar Spinach and Prawn Curry

Malabar Spinach and Prawn Curry

Quick Links

Indian seafood recipeIndian clam recipeSouth Indian seafood recipe

Web Stories

12 Countries That Totally Adore Bollywood

12 Countries That Totally Adore Bollywood
Kachori Kraze: Sweet to Spicy, Must-Try Recipes

Kachori Kraze: Sweet to Spicy, Must-Try Recipes
Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Launched In India

Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Launched In India