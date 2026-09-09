Scored 97% In MHT-CET. Which Colleges Can I Get?

rediffGURU Nagarajan JSK, a career counsellor with over 30 years of experience, answered readers' queries on admissions and jobs and offered practical advice on how to make the right decision.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanket Mishra/Pexels

With so many options and opportunities available, choosing the right college and career can be quite overwhelming.

Even after completing your education, landing your first job or internship is not going to be easy.

And if you are someone who is experienced and has taken a career break, the process to get rehired may take longer.

As students and parents grapple with important career decisions, rediffGURU Nagarajan JSK, a career counsellor with over 30 years of experience, addressed their queries and offered practical advice on how to make the right choice.

You can post your career-related questions to rediffGURU Nagarajan JSK HERE.

Gaurav: I scored 92.76 in Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main and 96.69 in Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET).

What are my prospects in the spot round at College of Engineering, Pune (COEP), Pune Institute of Computer Technology (PICT), Sardar Patel Institute of Technology (SPIT) and Dwarkadas J Sanghvi College of Engineering (DJSCE) as an All India candidate (outside Maharashtra state)?

Hi Gaurav. The chances of admission to less competitive programmes at COEP, SPIT and PICT are low.

However, you may be able to secure a seat at DJSCE in electronics and telecommunication engineering (E&TC), mechanical engineering and allied subjects.

Jayakiran: Hello, I am not getting proper interviews or landing a good job.

I feel that, despite having 21 years of experience and being on a career break since April 2025 from a software quality assurance (QA) project manager role, I am not getting the expected response from the market even though I match the requirements.

Referrals are not working although I have all the necessary skills.

Hello! I completely understand your concern.

With 21 years of experience, the required skills and a profile that matches job requirements, it can certainly be frustrating when the market doesn’t seem to value your profile in the way you expect.

However, I would first like to understand which of the following do you really need help with:

How to position yourself better in the job market after a career break?

How to make your resume/profile more attractive for senior-level roles?

How to improve your interview performance?

How to leverage your network and referrals more effectively?

Or how to deal with the challenges of re-entering the market after a career break?

Your experience is certainly an asset but, at the senior level, how that experience is positioned and communicated can be as important as the experience itself.

If you tell me a little more about where you feel the process is breaking down -- getting shortlisted, getting interviews or converting interviews into offers -- I can guide you more specifically.

Also, be clear about what you want; the ways and means will follow!

Pradeep: I got a rank of 958 in the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) and am from the general merit (GM) category.

In the second round of KCET counselling, I got a seat in electronics and communication (E&C) engineering under the government-aided category at BMS College of Engineering (BMSCE). However, I am looking for an upgrade in the third round to get a seat in the same E&C branch at R V College of Engineering (RVCE).

I also want to know whether, while choosing options, should I choose PES University, Ring Road Campus (PES RR), for E&C? Is PES RR better than BMSCE?

RVCE is my first choice for an upgrade. As my second choice, should I keep PES RR or retain only BMSCE, which has already been allotted to me? Please guide me.

Hi Pradeep. Since you have the option to attend BMS College of Engineering (BMSCE) through the government quota, you should definitely explore the possibility of upgrading your choice.

Based on your credentials, you may have opportunities available to you.

In terms of preferences, you might consider listing R V College of Engineering (RVCE) as your first choice and PES University, Ring Road Campus (PES RR), as your second choice. This ranking could indicate which institution is perceived as top-tier.

Good luck with your decision!

You can post your career-related questions to rediffGURU Nagarajan JSK HERE.

Please Note: The questions and answers in this advisory are published to help the individual asking the question as well the large number of readers who read the same.

While we value our readers' requests for privacy and avoid using their actual names along with the question whenever a request is made, we regret that no question will be answered personally on e-mail.

All content herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk. Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.

Similarly, information received via an external link embedded in an article cannot be relied on as your only source of advice.