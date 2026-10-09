Savings Account Fees You Should Know

The goal is to ensure that your bank works for you, providing liquidity and convenience without charging you for the privilege of holding your own money.

Kindly note the image has only been published for representational purposes. Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

Key Points Savings accounts should provide liquidity and convenience without charging customers excessively for holding their own money.

Account features vary widely, so customers should consider ATM availability and app reliability before choosing.

A high interest rate may not compensate for frequent app outages during UPI payments and other transactions.

Non-maintenance charges and strict ATM limits can quickly reduce the value of a savings account.

Maintaining two separate accounts can help manage bills, discretionary spending and unexpected banking service outages.

Here are key facts you should know about a savings account:

A savings account should not be seen as merely a parking lot for your income.

The goal is to ensure that your bank works for you, providing liquidity and convenience without charging you for the privilege of holding your own money.

Not all savings accounts offer the same features, and the best one depends entirely on how much money you plan to keep there.

Focus on number of automated teller machines (ATMs) and a reliable app.

A high interest rate is fine, but if the app is frequently down during unified payments interface (UPI) payments, the cost is your time and convenience.

Hidden fees like non-maintenance charges -- which kick in even if you are slightly below the required balance -- and strict ATM limits can quickly erode your account.

Many banks charge Rs 25 plus goods and services tax (GST) if your ATM transaction fails due to insufficient funds.

Always check the balance on your app before using an ATM.

Maintaining two separate accounts helps compartmentalise mandatory bills from discretionary spending while offering a backup during server outages.

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Any use of the information/any investment and investment related decisions of the investors/recipients are at their sole discretion and risk. Any advice herein is made on a general basis and does not take into account the specific investment objectives of the specific person or group of persons. Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff