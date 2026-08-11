Sara Tendulkar's Corset Look Comes With A Romantic Confession

Sara Tendulkar has never really been a corset girl. But if her latest Vogue India cover shoot is anything to go by, she may have just found her newest fashion obsession.

While the look gave us plenty to bookmark, it was her candid chat about marriage, friendships and the kind of partner she hopes to find that made the feature even more memorable. And yes, good banter is right at the top of her wishlist.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Tendulkar/Instagram

The corset sari that changed everything

Sara's standout fashion moment (external link) arrived in a pastel green Banarasi handloom sari by Tilfi, paired with an off-white satin silk and organza corset blouse.

The structured silhouette modernised the traditional drape without taking away its elegance.

Diamond jewellery by Golubhai Badalia completed the look.

She might not be a pastel bride after all

Speaking about weddings in her interview with Vogue magazine, Sara revealed that while she once imagined herself as a pastel bride, she's now leaning towards a smaller celebration and isn't ruling out a classic red bridal look.

Then again, being a Libra, she joked she could just as easily change her mind and wear green.

The relationship rule she isn't compromising on

Forget grand gestures. Sara says the quality she admires most is the friendship her parents share.

Watching Anjali and Sachin Tendulkar's easy conversations has convinced her that she'd want the same kind of playful banter and equality in her own relationship.

'My parents are very good friends before anything else,' she shared with Vogue.

She's happy to walk away if it doesn't feel right

Sara also spoke about how her generation approaches commitment differently.

Rather than going through with a wedding for appearances, she believes it's better to walk away before marriage if the relationship no longer feels right.

It's a refreshingly practical take on modern love.

Friendship still comes before romance

Perhaps the sweetest revelation? Sara believes her closest friends are every bit as much her soulmates as any future romantic partner.

Having known them since childhood, she says those friendships remain some of the strongest relationships in her life.