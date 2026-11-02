Sara Tendulkar, Jiya Shankar's Yellow Dress Theory

The Yellow Dress Theory is a fun fashion-meets-romance idea that has taken off online.

Yellow outfits often appear at pivotal moments in films, particularly when a character is falling in love, discovering herself or stepping into a brighter chapter. It isn't a scientific theory, of course, but a pattern film fans love spotting.

Think of Emma Stone’s unforgettable yellow dress in La La Land, Kate Hudson’s golden gown in How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days or Juhi Chawla’s yellow looks opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Yes Boss and Darr. Each shows how yellow can command attention, whether the scene is romantic, fun or emotionally charged.

From buttery pastels to bold sunshine shades, yellow has a way of making an outfit feel optimistic, cinematic and impossible to ignore. And if you need proof that the colour works beyond the big screen, these celebrity looks make a convincing case for giving yellow its main-character moment.

Katrina Kaif



Recreate the look with an eyelet cotton dress, loose waves and minimal jewellery. Bonus points if you wear it on a date that feels straight out of a rom-com.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram IMAGE: Katrina Kaif ’s pastel-yellow mini dress is giving us a sun-drenched holiday montage. The sweetheart neckline, ruffled sleeves and broderie anglaise detailing make it romantic and playful.Recreate the look with an eyelet cotton dress, loose waves and minimal jewellery. Bonus points if you wear it on a date that feels straight out of a rom-com.

Sara Tendulkar



Gold starfish earrings and a sleek ponytail add to the beachside glam.

For a similar look, try a pale-yellow strapless dress, gold jewellery and delicate waist belt and let your vacation wardrobe find its leading lady. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Tendulkar/Instagram IMAGE: Sara Tendulkar takes yellow from cute to cocktail-ready in a strapless gown with a ruched sweetheart bodice and a shell-inspired metallic detail.Gold starfish earrings and a sleek ponytail add to the beachside glam.For a similar look, try a pale-yellow strapless dress, gold jewellery and delicate waist belt and let your vacation wardrobe find its leading lady.

Jiya Shankar



Recreate it with a lightweight yellow maxi, dainty earrings and barely-there makeup for your own golden-hour moment.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jiya Shankar/Instagram IMAGE: A butter-yellow maxi, delicate halter straps and cascading waves? Jiya Shankar ’s look is practically a romantic-comedy climax in outfit form, especially since she wore it when she got proposed to. The fluid silhouette keeps it soft and dreamy.Recreate it with a lightweight yellow maxi, dainty earrings and barely-there makeup for your own golden-hour moment.

Janhvi Kapoor

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor’s vibrant yellow satin mini takes a detour into vintage fashion territory with its mandarin collar, cap sleeves and colourful floral print. Matching metallic heels and retro waves complete the look.

For a similar aesthetic, look for a mod-inspired mini dress with a high neckline, then add coordinated shoes and a statement accessory.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh

IMAGE: Rakul Preet Singh proves that yellow can be seriously sophisticated in a mustard maxi with an asymmetric silhouette and crystal embellishments radiating from the neckline. The sleek updo and black earrings keep the focus on the detailing.

Want to recreate the look? Choose a floor-length mustard gown with an embellished halter neckline and keep the rest of your accessories understated.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram

Kriti Kharbanda

IMAGE: Kriti Kharbanda’s butter-yellow pleated maxi is sunshine dressing at its easiest. The spaghetti straps and accordion-style pleats create a breezy silhouette that moves beautifully, while stacked gold bangles add just enough polish.

Try a similar pleated dress with chunky gold accessories and a voluminous blowout for a daytime look that could easily belong in a feel-good movie montage.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

Medha Shankr

IMAGE: Medha Shankr goes for a more high-fashion interpretation of yellow in a metallic chartreuse gown with a deep V-neckline, gathered waist and floral accents at the shoulders. The fluid fabric catches the light beautifully.

To get the look, opt for a chartreuse or golden-yellow evening gown with interesting draping and let the silhouette do the talking.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Medha Shankr/Instagram

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff