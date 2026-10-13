Sara Hits The Udta Teer When It Comes To...

Fresh off the buzz of her latest espionage comedy Udta Teer, Sara Ali Khan is proving that her target isn't just box office success; she is absolutely nailing her style game, too.

Known for effortlessly shifting from her signature, relaxed off-duty coordinates to jaw-dropping, high-glam evening wear, the actress has developed one of the most exciting wardrobes in the industry.

Whether she is taking over city streets or dominating the red carpet, Sara is hitting the bullseye every single time.

IMAGE: Who says you can't wear two collars at once? Sara takes on New York City streets looking like the coolest Ivy League grad on vacation. By layering a crisp, short-sleeved shirt over a pastel button-down, she turns basic blue jeans into a major style statement. Throw in that luxury tote and she is ready to grab a matcha latte or go undercover on a secret mission. All photographs: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

IMAGE: Sara channels her inner princess in an ice-blue column gown that isn't just sparkly; it is practically an aquarium of hand-beaded goodness, complete with shimmering shells and ocean flowers.

IMAGE: Ditching the bright colours, Sara goes completely dark and mysterious in this rich chocolate-brown number. The high halter neck keeps it classy while those breezy, cold-shoulder cutout sleeves add a total rockstar edge.

IMAGE: Velvet, gold chains and a giant flying cape? Now this is a mood. Sara mixes old-world opulence with a dark, fairytale twist in this jaw-dropping black gown.

IMAGE: Sara brings retro Bollywood romance to life while casually leaning against a grand piano. This midnight-black satin gown is all about chaos, featuring an off-the-shoulder neckline and a massive, glossy sash at the waist that trails behind her like liquid silk.

IMAGE: Why look at the night sky when you can just look at this dress? Sara serves up major party inspo in a navy mini dress covered in glittering silver starbursts. By layering it over a delicate, sheer black lace top and adding a crystal-studded collar, she perfectly balances edgy street style with red-carpet sparkle.

IMAGE: Step aside, comic book heroes; Sara is taking over. She swaps out traditional red-carpet gowns for a razor-sharp, asymmetric black jumpsuit that means absolute business with a fabric cape flowing all the way to her heels.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff