Sapna Pabbi Is So Dreamy!

Sapna Pabbi has a knack for making every outfit look effortlessly cool.

There's a quiet confidence to the Bandar actress’ style as she wears the dreamiest outfits but with an edge.

Her fashion choices are proof that understated style can still steal the spotlight.

IMAGE: In a crop top, slit skirt and chunky boots, Sapna turns a monochrome outfit into a statement with attitude to spare. All photographs: Kind courtesy Sapna Pabbi/Instagram

IMAGE: This sculptural black ensemble does all the talking. It is clean, striking and impossible to ignore.

sari gown and flowing cape in old-Hollywood glamour. IMAGE: Her corseted ivoryand flowing cape in old-Hollywood glamour.

IMAGE: The bold orange hue, sleek silhouette and thigh-high slit show that sometimes one great colour is all you need.

IMAGE: Sparkling mirror work meets fluid tailoring in a look that feels festive without going over the top.

IMAGE: Sapna’s structured blue bodice and crisp ivory skirt come together for a look that's equal parts fashion-forward and elegant.