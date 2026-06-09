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Sapna Pabbi Is So Dreamy!

By REDIFF STYLE
1 Minute Read Listen to Article

June 09, 2026 11:19 IST

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Sapna Pabbi has a knack for making every outfit look effortlessly cool.

There's a quiet confidence to the Bandar actress’ style as she wears the dreamiest outfits but with an edge.

Her fashion choices are proof that understated style can still steal the spotlight.

Sapna Pabbi

IMAGE: In a crop top, slit skirt and chunky boots, Sapna turns a monochrome outfit into a statement with attitude to spare. All photographs: Kind courtesy Sapna Pabbi/Instagram

 

Sapna Pabbi

IMAGE: This sculptural black ensemble does all the talking. It is clean, striking and impossible to ignore.

 

Sapna Pabbi

IMAGE: Her corseted ivory sari gown and flowing cape in old-Hollywood glamour.

 

Sapna Pabbi

IMAGE: The bold orange hue, sleek silhouette and thigh-high slit show that sometimes one great colour is all you need.

 

Sapna Pabbi

IMAGE: Sparkling mirror work meets fluid tailoring in a look that feels festive without going over the top.

 

Sapna Pabbi

IMAGE: Sapna’s structured blue bodice and crisp ivory skirt come together for a look that's equal parts fashion-forward and elegant.

 

Sapna Pabbi

IMAGE: Rich velvet, a sweetheart neckline and dazzling jewels make this black gown a timeless winner.

REDIFF STYLE

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