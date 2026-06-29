Sanya Malhotra, Nia Sharma Say Floral Dresses Are For...

Monsoon dressing doesn't have to be all about practical layers and gloomy colours.

Floral dresses bring the perfect dose of freshness to rainy-day wardrobes, adding brightness, romance and a touch of sunshine even on the cloudiest afternoons.

Whether you prefer delicate blooms or bold botanical prints, these celebrity-approved looks prove that florals remain a seasonal favourite year after year.

Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan's black midi dress with striking blue flowers shows how deeper backgrounds can make floral motifs look even more dramatic. Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram IMAGE: Florals don't always have to come in pastel shades.'s black midi dress with striking blue flowers shows how deeper backgrounds can make floral motifs look even more dramatic.

Khushi Kapoor

IMAGE: Few dresses feel as dreamy as a floral milkmaid silhouette. With its corset-inspired bodice, puff sleeves and vintage-inspired blooms, Khushi's look captures the romantic cottagecore aesthetic that continues to dominate fashion. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Katrina Kaif

IMAGE: A floral shirt dress is one of the easiest pieces to wear during the rainy season. Comfortable, breathable and effortlessly stylish, it offers the polish of a structured silhouette while still feeling relaxed enough for the weather. Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Aditi Bhatia

Aditi Bhatia's floral midi dress is a wardrobe staple that works for almost every occasion. The corset-style bodice adds shape, while the flowing skirt keeps the overall look light and easy. It's the kind of dress you'll reach for repeatedly throughout the season. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Bhatia/Instagram IMAGE: Feminine and versatile,'s floral midi dress is a wardrobe staple that works for almost every occasion. The corset-style bodice adds shape, while the flowing skirt keeps the overall look light and easy. It's the kind of dress you'll reach for repeatedly throughout the season.

Nia Sharma

IMAGE: For those who love making a statement, a ruffled floral maxi is hard to beat. Nia's flowing silhouette, layered with dramatic ruffles and abstract blooms, brings movement and personality to monsoon dressing. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

Sanya Malhotra