Sanya, Kusha And Their Baddie Girl's Night Out

Nykaa turned Mumbai into one big girls' group chat as some of our favourite fashion girlies stepped out for a night of beauty, banter and seriously good outfits.

Here's a look at who showed up and who wore what.

Sanya Malhotra

All photographs: Panna Bandekar

Sanya Malhotra proved that sometimes all you need is one standout piece. A black fitted tee let her fiery sequinned mini skirt steal the show while classic pumps kept things sleek. Simple? Yes. Boring? Never.

Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty took cargo jeans out of utility territory and straight into cool-girl mode. The acid-wash denim paired with a fitted brown knit and gold jewellery felt effortlessly put together.

Naila Grrewal

Naila Grrewal reminded us that jeans and a fitted tee never fail. The silver chain added just enough edge, while retro denims and a shoulder bag made it the kind of outfit you'll want to copy for every coffee plan.

Kusha Kapila

Kusha went all in on Y2K energy with studded jeans, a matching belt and a body-hugging bodysuit. Throw in layered necklaces and a sheer shrug and you've got an outfit that knows exactly where the after-party is.

Ahsaas Channa

Ahsaas kept it easy in a black camisole and ripped light-wash jeans. A structured handbag and strappy heels instantly elevated the laid-back combo, proving basics can still have plenty of personality.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff