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Sanya Malhotra, Anupama Parameswaran, Pearle Manny Just Won't...

By RISHIKA SHAH
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 08, 2026 15:31 IST

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You don't need to straighten your curls to fit in or look polished. While many curly-haired girls often reach for a straightener, embracing your natural texture can be just as stylish, if not more.

Curly hair has a personality all its own -- full of bounce, volume and charm. There are countless ways to wear it without changing what makes it unique.

Whether worn loose, tied up or woven into braids, these celebrity-approved hairstyles prove that curls deserve to take centre stage.

 

The Power Bob

Sanya Malhotra

IMAGE: Sanya Malhotra's signature curly bob is proof that short hair can pack a punch. Full of movement and volume, it's cool and carefree. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

 

Half-Up, Full Impact

Saiyami Kher

IMAGE: Saiyami Kher's sleek-meets-curly style keeps her hair off her face while letting those gorgeous ringlets steal the spotlight. Photograph: Kind courtesy Saiyami Kher/Instagram

 

Bow-Tied Beauty

Taapsee Pannu

IMAGE: Taapsee Pannu's low updo feels soft, romantic and perfect for festive occasions. The oversized bow adds the right finishing touch. Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

 

The Curly Bun

Anupama Parameswaran

IMAGE: Anupama Parameswaran's high bun lets her hair's natural texture do all the work. A few loose tendrils around the face keep the look relaxed and pretty. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anupama Parameswaran/Instagram

 

Schoolgirl Classic

Nithya Menen

IMAGE: Nithya Menen's twin braids are simple, timeless and surprisingly versatile. They're also a great way to keep curls neat on busy days. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nithya Menen/Instagram

 

Flowers 'n' Fishtails

Pearle Manny

IMAGE: Pearle Manny’s fishtail braid ending in a fresh flower makes for a hairstyle that's festive and graceful. Perfect for weddings, celebrations and everything in between. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pearle Manny/Instagram

RISHIKA SHAH / Rediff.com

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