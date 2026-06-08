Sanya Malhotra, Anupama Parameswaran, Pearle Manny Just Won't...

You don't need to straighten your curls to fit in or look polished. While many curly-haired girls often reach for a straightener, embracing your natural texture can be just as stylish, if not more.

Curly hair has a personality all its own -- full of bounce, volume and charm. There are countless ways to wear it without changing what makes it unique.

Whether worn loose, tied up or woven into braids, these celebrity-approved hairstyles prove that curls deserve to take centre stage.

The Power Bob

Sanya Malhotra's signature curly bob is proof that short hair can pack a punch. Full of movement and volume, it's cool and carefree. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram IMAGE:'s signature curly bob is proof that short hair can pack a punch. Full of movement and volume, it's cool and carefree.

Half-Up, Full Impact

IMAGE: Saiyami Kher's sleek-meets-curly style keeps her hair off her face while letting those gorgeous ringlets steal the spotlight. Photograph: Kind courtesy Saiyami Kher/Instagram

Bow-Tied Beauty

IMAGE: Taapsee Pannu's low updo feels soft, romantic and perfect for festive occasions. The oversized bow adds the right finishing touch. Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

The Curly Bun

IMAGE: Anupama Parameswaran's high bun lets her hair's natural texture do all the work. A few loose tendrils around the face keep the look relaxed and pretty. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anupama Parameswaran/Instagram

Schoolgirl Classic

Nithya Menen's twin braids are simple, timeless and surprisingly versatile. They're also a great way to keep curls neat on busy days. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nithya Menen/Instagram IMAGE:'s twin braids are simple, timeless and surprisingly versatile. They're also a great way to keep curls neat on busy days.

Flowers 'n' Fishtails