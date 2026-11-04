Samsung W27 Foldable Phone Gets 120 Hz AMOLED Displays

Samsung has unveiled its premium foldable smartphone, the Samsung W27, in China.

The handset combines large 120 Hz AMOLED displays, a powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor and a 200 MP primary camera.

The premium foldable smartphone will go on sale in China on November 13 through Samsung's official online store.

It will be available in two colour options: Jihu Blue and Jixia Hong.

Samsung has not announced its India launch plans.

Samsung W27 launched with 200 MP camera, a radiant display and 5,000 mAh battery

All photographs: Kind courtesy Samsung

1. Price: Rs 272,000

The Samsung W27 is priced at CNY 18,999 (approximately Rs 272,000) for the base variant, which comes with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage.

The higher-end model, offering 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage, costs CNY 21,999 (around Rs 315,000).

2. Display: 8-inch QXGA+

It features an 8-inch QXGA+ 2X Dynamic AMOLED main display with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz.

Its outer screen measures 6.5 inches and offers Full HD+ resolution, 2X Dynamic AMOLED technology and the same 120 Hz refresh rate.

3. Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

The handset is powered by Qualcomm's customised octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor, which includes six efficiency cores running at a clock speed of 3.6 GHz.

4. Camera: Triple Rear Setup

The device houses a triple rear camera system, comprising a 200 MP primary sensor with OIS, a 50 MP ultra-wide lens and a 10 MP telephoto shooter with 3x optical and 30x digital zoom.

Both the inner and cover displays feature 10 MP front cameras for selfies.

5. Battery: 5,000 mAh

The Samsung W27 is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery, with support for 45W wired and 20W wireless charging.

6. Radiant Display Effect

When the display lights up, gentle ripples emerge, the water glistens and flecks of gold foil scatter, producing a warm, luminous effect.

7. Software: Android 17

This model supports dual SIM connectivity and runs Android 17-based One UI 9 out of the box.