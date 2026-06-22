Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Edge Arrives With Snapdragon X2 Elite And Dolby Atmos Audio

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Book 6 Edge, marking the debut of Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X2 Elite platform in a laptop.

Blending AI-driven performance with a sleek, lightweight design, the premium notebook features a vibrant 16-inch WQXGA+ AMOLED display, immersive quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support, and next-generation connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Edge brings Galaxy AI, 1.55 kg design and 65W USB-C charging

All photographs: Kind courtesy Samsung

1. Display: Anti-Reflective Coating Screen

The Samsung laptop features a spacious 16-inch WQXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X touchscreen display, delivering a sharp resolution of 2,880 x 1,800 pixels. The panel supports an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120 Hz.

The company says the screen is equipped with an anti-reflective coating to minimise glare, while durable Corning Gorilla Glass protection helps guard against everyday scratches and knocks.

2. Processor: Snapdragon X2 Elite X2E-88-100 Chipset

It is driven by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon X2 Elite X2E-88-100 chipset, paired with an Adreno graphics processor and a dedicated Qualcomm Hexagon NPU capable of delivering up to 80 TOPS of AI computing power.

3. Camera: 2 MP Webcam

For video calls and online meetings, this device is equipped with a 2 MP webcam and a dual-array digital microphone setup.

4. Design: 1.55 kg

Despite housing a large 16-inch display, it maintains a slim profile, measuring 355.4 x 250.4 x 12.3 mm. The laptop weighs just 1.55 kg, making it relatively lightweight and easy to carry.

5. Battery: 61.8 Wh Lithium-Ion

Keeping the laptop powered throughout the day is a 61.8 Wh lithium-ion battery, which can be recharged using a 65W USB Type-C power adapter.

6. Price: Rs 1.98 Lakh

The Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Edge carries a price tag of $2,099.99 (approximately Rs 1.98 lakh) in the US for the single variant featuring 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of internal storage.

The laptop is currently available exclusively through Samsung's official online store in the USA.

As of now, Samsung has not revealed any plans for the Galaxy Book 6 Edge's launch in other international markets, including India.

7. Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7 Support

On the connectivity front, this laptop offers support for the latest Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 standards.

It is equipped with a versatile selection of ports, including HDMI 2.1 with support for 4K external displays at 60Hz, USB 3.2 and USB 4.0 interfaces, as well as a 3.5 mm combined audio jack for headphones and microphones.