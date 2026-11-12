Samantha's Fave Maternity Looks For Mommies-To-Be

Who says a baby bump should mean playing it safe when it comes to fashion?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is making a strong case for maternity dressing that is as glamorous, colourful and experimental as ever. And her wardrobe has plenty of inspiration for moms-to-be.

One of the most popular actresses in south Indian cinema, Samantha made her acting debut with the Telugu film Ye Maaya Chesave (2010), earning the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut -- South.

She went on to build a successful career across Telugu and Tamil cinema with films such as Eega, Neethaane En Ponvasantham, Rangasthalam, Mahanati and Oh! Baby. She also made a mark on the streaming space with The Family Man 2 and Citadel: Honey Bunny. More recently, she starred in and produced Maa Inti Bangaaram.

Samantha married filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in December 2025. The actress confirmed her pregnancy in June 2026, sharing that she would take a short maternity break after completing her professional commitments.

As she embraces this new chapter, her wardrobe is serving up some seriously good style notes. Here are 10 maternity looks worth bookmarking.

IMAGE: Not everyone wants to show up to a party looking like a walking box of mithai.

Samantha brings in midnight glam in this black creation by Vvani by Vani Vats. The empire-waist silhouette flows beautifully over her baby bump, while sheer sleeves and a matching cape-style overlay sprinkled with hand-sewn micro-sequins bring just the right amount of sparkle.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

IMAGE: If your wardrobe is getting a little too predictable, Samantha's copper-ochre co-ord by Nouria is the plot twist it needs.

The one-shoulder top features a gorgeous crinkled metallic finish and a voluminous sleeve that drapes effortlessly over her baby bump.

Matching wide-leg pleated trousers keep things relaxed without losing the fashion-forward appeal.





IMAGE: When in doubt, wear red.

Samantha turns heads in a crimson creation by Shweta Kapur for 431-88. The silk boat-neck blouse flows into a sweeping cape overlay, paired with a coordinated sari-style skirt that gives the outfit a beautifully fluid silhouette.

Finished with a neat braided ponytail, this is the kind of outfit that doesn't need a dozen extra accessories to make an impression.

IMAGE: Heavy silk, elaborate embroidery and layers of jewellery aren't the only way to dress up for a special event. Samantha proves it in this lime-yellow cotton-silk sari by Anavila.

The breezy drape is paired with a sleeveless white linen blouse, making the whole look feel fresh, unfussy and perfect for a daytime celebration. Consider this your cue to give those lighter, feel-good saris some extra love.

IMAGE: For anyone whose style leans more bohemian than traditional, Samantha's blue-green set by Aseem Kapoor is a fun one to bookmark.

The relaxed geometric-print kurta gets a serious upgrade with a heavily embellished bib-style yoke featuring colourful hand embroidery, mirror work and tiered thread tassels. It's quirky, comfortable and definitely not another run-of-the-mill kurta set.

IMAGE: Move over, the usual reds and pinks. Samantha's teal-blue anarkali by Torani makes a convincing argument for adding this jewel tone to your wardrobe.

The flared silhouette gets all the attention thanks to its colourful bib-style yoke, mirror-work accents and cowrie shell tassels.

Definitely one for the family celebrations where you want to dress up properly.

IMAGE: Some days call for a full-blown glam moment. Others call for something you can actually move around in while looking fabulous. Samantha's copper-peach and muted plum ensemble by Swatti Kapoor manages both. This is how you do low-effort, high-impact dressing.

IMAGE: A little Lucknowi embroidery never hurt anyone, especially when it's styled this well.

Samantha gives classic chikankari a fun update in an ivory tunic by Heena Kochhar.

The flared, asymmetric georgette kurta features a V-neckline and sheer, long sleeves covered in delicate hand embroidery. But instead of pairing it with predictable bottoms, she opts for wide-leg trousers in a monochrome gingham print.

It's a refreshing outfit idea for anyone who loves traditional craft but isn't afraid to break a few styling rules.

IMAGE: If your mantra is go big or go home, this royal-blue and purple ensemble by Mrunalini Rao is right up your street.

The one-shoulder cape is practically a work of art, covered in multicoloured threadwork, paisley motifs and sparkling zardozi borders.

Subtle? Absolutely not.

Fabulous? Without question.

IMAGE: Not every outfit needs to sparkle from a mile away. Samantha's sage-green ensemble by Seeaash is for those who prefer their glamour a little more understated.

The clever three-piece design combines an asymmetrical satin-organza and crepe top with fluid harem pants, while a removable pre-draped pallu gives it the look of a contemporary sari.

It is elegant, effortless and proof that sometimes less really is more.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff