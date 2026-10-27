Sakshi Vaidya's Lookbook Is To Die For!

Sakshi Vaidya is making her Bollywood debut with Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar but her journey to the big screen began well before Hindi cinema came calling.

Born in Maharashtra, the actress initially pursued a career in healthcare and trained as a physiotherapist before finding her way into films.

During the Covid-19 lockdown, Sakshi began creating content on Instagram, including portrait photography and social media reels. Some of her content gained traction, encouraging her to explore acting opportunities.

Her auditions eventually led to her Telugu film debut in Agent (2023), opposite Akhil Akkineni and alongside Mammootty. She followed it with Gandeevadhari Arjuna the same year, earning a SIIMA nomination for Best Female Debut in Telugu. She later ventured into Malayalam cinema with Haal and returned to Telugu films with Nari Nari Naduma Murari.

Now stepping into Hindi cinema, Sakshi is also giving us plenty to look at in the fashion department. Here are seven looks worth taking inspiration from.

IMAGE: Sakshi’s champagne-gold metallic maxi dress with a high neckline and fine-ribbed texture is an easy way to make an entrance without relying on heavy embellishments. Recreate the look with a gold knit gown, delicate earrings and minimal makeup, letting the shimmer do the talking. All photographs: Kind courtesy Sakshi Vaidya/Instagram

IMAGE: Sakshi gives everyday staples a fashion-forward twist by layering a plum corset over a blue-and-white striped shirt, paired with a charcoal mini skirt featuring a lace-trimmed hem. It’s part officewear, part going-out look. Try this combination when you have a party to attend right after office!

IMAGE: A bronze satin corset teamed with leopard-print wide-leg trousers makes for a party outfit that refuses to blend into the background. For your own version, balance a shiny strapless top with printed trousers, then keep the footwear dark and the accessories bold but limited.

IMAGE: Sakshi takes the laid-back route in a pinstriped oversized tunic and earthy brown harem trousers covered in a white ikat pattern. To recreate it, mix a loose cotton shirt with printed, relaxed-fit trousers and statement jewellery. Flat sandals or juttis would work beautifully here.

IMAGE: Sakshi’s silver-champagne satin-silk sari is elevated by pastel floral embroidery and shimmering beadwork along the pallu, paired with a matching strapless blouse. A crystal-encrusted choker adds a touch of old-school glam. For a similar look, choose a fluid metallic sari, pair it with a sculptural blouse and let one statement accessory take centre stage.

IMAGE: A blue-and-white paint-splatter co-ord gives Sakshi’s blazer-and-trouser combination a fun street-style edge. The white tank top keeps the busy print from feeling overwhelming while silver hoops bring the look together. Try a printed suit with a plain inner top and simple sneakers or pointed heels, depending on whether you want the outfit to feel casual or polished.

IMAGE: Sakshi reimagines traditional draping with a black bustier and pleated skirt, layered with a graphic black-and-white fabric that crosses the shoulder and waist. The result feels closer to a sari gown than a conventional drape. You can recreate the effect with a pre-draped sari, a black blouse and minimal jewellery that lets the contrast print stand out.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff