Rs 15k SIP: 'Invest in Flexi-Cap or Mid-Cap MFs?'

Do you have mutual fund queries?

Please ask your questions here and Ulhas Joshi, CEO, RankMF, will answer them.

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Rajender: Can we invest in small cap mutual funds at this time or wait for pullback?

Hello and thank you for writing to me. Investing in small-cap funds should not be based on trying to time a 'pullback', as this is difficult to predict consistently.

Small-cap funds can offer high growth potential over the long term, but they are also more volatile and can see sharp corrections in the short term.

If the investment horizon is 5+ years and there is comfort with such volatility, investing through SIPs is a better approach rather than waiting for the ‘right time.’

If already investing, it is advisable to continue SIPs. If starting fresh, one can begin with a SIP instead of a lump sum.

Overall, small-cap funds can be part of a portfolio, but allocation should be limited and aligned with risk appetite, as returns are subject to market risks.

Anonymous: I am 22 years old. I want to invest 10-15 k per month in 2 mutual funds. Which category should I choose, which funds are the best starting long term 5+ years from 2026 considering economy after budget?

I am mainly thinking of flexi cap, mid cap, balanced advantage fund, i think i can take risk but don't know how to quantify. I want to take a fund which has lot of scope to grow is trustable and gives excellent returns by beating benchmark. Sir can you please suggest names.

I have few in mind: 1. HDFC Midcap 2. Whiteoak Midcap 3. Motilal Oswal Mid Cap 4. Nippon India Growth Midcap 5. Parag Parikh Flexi Cap 6.HDFC Flexi Cap 6. Nippon Flexi Cap. Thank you for your time and analysis sir.

At 22 years of age, with a long investment horizon of 5+ years, you have the advantage of time, which allows you to take measured equity risk. Investing Rs 10,000-Rs 15,000 per month through SIPs is a good way to begin long-term wealth creation, provided discipline is maintained.

Given your profile and time horizon, a two-fund approach can work well:

One flexi-cap fund for diversification and stability

One mid-cap fund for higher growth potential

Flexi-cap funds invest across large, mid, and small companies and help manage risk across market cycles. Mid-cap funds offer higher growth potential over the long term, but returns can be volatile and are subject to market risks.

From the funds you have shortlisted, you may consider:

Flexi-cap: Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund or HDFC Flexi Cap Fund

Mid-cap: Nippon India Growth Mid Cap Fund or HDFC Mid Cap Fund

These funds have a reasonable track record and a clear investment process. However, it is important to remember that past performance does not guarantee future returns, and no fund can consistently beat the benchmark every year.

Balanced Advantage Funds can be considered later as the portfolio grows, but at your age, keeping the structure simple and equity-oriented makes sense.

The key is to stay invested through SIPs, review periodically, and avoid frequent switching based on short-term performance or budget-related market movements.

Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

VENKATESHA: PLEASE LET ME KNOW THE SCHEMES TO INVEST MONTHLY Rs 5000/- FOR GOOD RETURNS OVER A PERIOD OF 5 YEARS.

Hello and thank you for writing to me.

A 5-year investment period is considered a moderate investment horizon. Equity mutual funds can help generate good returns over this period, though returns may vary as they are linked to market performance and markets can remain volatile in the short term. Hence, it is better to invest in diversified funds.

For a monthly SIP of Rs 5,000, it is generally advisable to invest in diversified equity-oriented categories that provide a balance between growth and stability. You may consider investing across categories such as Flexi-cap Funds or Large & Mid-cap Funds.

Kotak Flexi Cap Fund

HDFC Flexi Cap Fund

Mirae Asset Large & Midcap Fund

DSP Large & Mid Cap Fund

These funds invest across different market capitalisations and help manage risk better over a medium-term horizon.

It is important to stay disciplined with SIP investments and review the portfolio periodically, rather than reacting to short-term market movements.

Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

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Disclaimer: This article is meant for information purposes only. This article and information do not constitute a distribution, an endorsement, an investment advice, an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities/schemes or any other financial products/investment products mentioned in this QnA or an attempt to influence the opinion or behaviour of the investors/recipients.

Any use of the information/any investment and investment related decisions of the investors/recipients are at their sole discretion and risk. Any advice herein is made on a general basis and does not take into account the specific investment objectives of the specific person or group of persons. Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.