Rs 10K Or Rs 1 Cr: Your NEET Rank Shapes College Costs

If your All India Rank (AIR) is in the three digits, you could get a seat at one of the prestigious AIIMS colleges and pay tuition fees of just under Rs 10,000 for the entire course.

At the other end of the spectrum, if your AIR is in the lakhs, you could end up shelling out a crore at a private or deemed institution.

Kindly note that this illustration was generated using ChatGPT and is intended solely for representational purposes. Any resemblance to real persons, living or dead, is purely coincidental.

Your NEET rank decides which college you can or cannot get into. And, more importantly, it decides how much you and your family will have to pay over the next four-and-a-half years.

If your All India Rank (AIR) is in the three digits, you could get a seat at one of the prestigious AIIMS colleges and pay tuition fees of just under Rs 10,000 for the entire course.

At the other end of the spectrum, if your AIR is in the lakhs, you could end up shelling out a crore at a private or deemed institution.

Between the two extremes are a range of options that students and parents need to carefully consider and plan for.

Let's look at what they are:

(Every fee mentioned in the article is tuition and regulated charges only. Hostel, mess and living can add a fair chunk, so account for it. Even at AIIMS, where fees are modest, hostel and other charges come to about Rs 5,000 a year. In other colleges, it can run into tens of thousands a year.

All analysis here is for the general, open-merit category and every fee shown is an open-category fee. Reserved and special-quota seats close at different, usually lower ranks, and many states charge reserved categories (EWS, SC, ST, OBC) far less, sometimes nothing at all. Check the ranks, and the fee, for your own category.

Throughout the article, we have used specific states to illustrate certain points. However, trends differ significantly across states.)

Key points NEET rank determines not only medical college admission chances but also tuition costs ranging from under Rs 10,000 to nearly Rs 1 crore.

AIIMS offers India's cheapest MBBS education while private, management and deemed university seats become progressively more expensive with lower ranks.

Government medical college fees and closing ranks vary widely across states, making domicile status and counselling strategy critically important.

Students should participate in both All India Quota and state counselling to maximise affordable admission opportunities across multiple states.

Experts advise preparing rank-based college lists, confirming category documents and fixing realistic budgets before counselling begins.

AIIMS vs private colleges

The options at a glance (2025)

Seat Tuition fees a year In 2025, closed at approximately... Home-state only? AIIMS Rs 1,350 (under Rs 10,000, whole course) AIR 50 (Delhi) to AIR 1,000 (newer AIIMS) No (national) -- AIQ Government college, your own state Rs 9,000 (West Bengal) to Rs 1.6 lakh (Maharashtra) Maharashtra -- AIR 48,000; Madhya Pradesh -- AIR 61,000; Karnataka -- AIR 40,000 Yes (domicile) – state cell Government college, another state Same low government fee Most colleges -- AIR 25,000; ESIC -- AIR 40,000 to AIR 50,000 No (national) -- AIQ Merit seat in a private college Rs 1.5 lakh (Karnataka) to Rs 16 lakh (Maharashtra) Maharashtra -- AIR 1.3 lakh Yes (domicile) Private (open) quota Rs 12 lakh to Rs 25 lakh Kempegowda -- AIR 34,000; Ramaiah -- AIR 109,000 No (open states) Management / NRI Rs 28 lakh to Rs 45 lakh Ramaiah Management -- AIR 4 lakh No Deemed university Rs 17 lakh to Rs 25 lakh Kasturba -- AIR 50,000; JSS -- AIR 1.7 lakh; lesser-known colleges -- AIR 7 lakh to AIR 9 lakh No

Fees and cutoffs shown are for the open (general) category.

Many states subsidise fees for EWS, SC and ST candidates and closing ranks are also much easier.

Government medical college fees

The best ranks get the cheapest seats

At the top of the pyramid are the AIIMS.

The tuition is about Rs 1,350 a year, under Rs 10,000 for the whole degree and these seats are scarce.

AIIMS Delhi closes at around AIR 50 while the newer ones close around AIR 800 to 1,000.

AIIMS is counselled centrally by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

Next comes a government college in your own state, counselled by the state cell. These are open only for domicile students.

Fees range from Rs 9,000 a year in West Bengal to Rs 1.6 lakh in Maharashtra and the seat is allotted purely on rank.

How far it reaches varies substantially by state; last year, Maharashtra's government seats ran out around AIR 48,000, Madhya Pradesh's around 61,000 and Karnataka's stretched close to 1.4 lakh.

If you can't get a government college seat in your state, you could try your luck at an out-of-state government seat through the All India Quota (AIQ). But it is likely to be just as competitive. Most government medical colleges (GMCs) in AIQ closed by about AIR 25,000 in 2025, with only the ESIC (Employees' State Insurance Corporation) medical colleges running deeper into the 40,000 to 50,000 band.

But cutoffs differ across colleges and states, so a rank that wins a reasonably good government college at home can win a comparable or better-suited college elsewhere.

Take a Maharashtra student at rank 12,000 in 2025. Her first-choice state colleges closed under 12,000 -- Mumbai's Seth GS and Grant Medical College and BJ Medical College in Pune.

In Maharashtra's state quota, her options included RGMC Kalwa in Thane or GMC Aurangabad.

But the same rank, through the AIQ, qualifies for a seat in the institutes of medical sciences in Mandya or Shivamogga in Karnataka.

The takeaway: Build a college wishlist that crosses state lines.

Importantly, AIQ counselling kicks off before state counselling and its first-round cutoffs can give you a preview of your options in your own state.

If your rank sits close to a preferred college's cutoffs in AIQ, you have a good chance of scoring it in state counselling.

Next in the pecking order come the merit seats inside private colleges -- the government or state-quota seats a private college reserves for domicile students.

What they cost swings sharply by state; about Rs 1.5 lakh a year in Karnataka but Rs 6 lakh to Rs 16 lakh in Maharashtra.

In Maharashtra, the last such seat closed at AIR 130,000.

If you are above that number, you have many options but the costs begin to soar.

Private medical college costs

Lower the rank, higher the fees

What happens when you run out of government and private merit seats?

Let's use Karnataka as an example, since it's one of the sought-after open states, where non-domiciles can participate in state counselling for private college seats (these are different from the government quota seats in private colleges).

The private quota is divided two ways: GMP, reserved for domiciles, and Open, open for all-India candidates.

Option 1: Private quota-open

A student from Maharashtra, whose rank is around AIR 100,000, has only one option under the government quota: Vedantaa in Palghar (fees of Rs 15 lakh a year; closing rank in 2025 AIR 139,000).

But the same student can compete for seats at a top metro institution like MS Ramaiah (fees Rs 25 lakh a year) in Bengaluru, whose cutoffs closed at AIR 109,000 in 2025.

If you are willing to settle for lesser-known colleges, you could get a seat at ranks well above 400,000 at Srinivas Institute of Medical Sciences, Mangaluru, or BGS Medical College, Bengaluru, at fees of around Rs 22 lakh a year.

Option 2: Management or institutional quota seats

Fees go from Rs 28 lakh to Rs 45 lakh.

A management quota seat at MS Ramaiah closed at around AIR 400,000 and its fees are at the top end.

At Kempegowda, with fees at the same top end, this quota had closing ranks of around AIR 800,000.

So, a low rank does not mean you are out of contention. It only means you will have to pay substantially more.

Option 3: Deemed colleges

Top-end deemed colleges are both expensive and competitive.

Kasturba Medical College in Manipal and Mangalore closed at AIR around 50,000 in 2025. Their fees: Rs 17 lakh a year.

But JSS Mysuru closed at AIR 168,000, with fees of about Rs 20 lakh a year.

What all of this means for students

What a rank gets you (Maharashtra, 2025)

Your AIR (roughly) What's realistically in reach Annual fee (approximately) Under 1,000 AIIMS Rs 1,350 1,000 to 12,000 Top government colleges in Mumbai and Pune Rs 1.6 lakh 12,000 to 48,000 Government colleges in smaller Maharashtra districts or a good college in another state via AIQ Rs 1.6 lakh 48,000 to 1.3 lakh Private merit seats (Dhule, Nashik, Ratnagiri) Rs 8 to Rs 16 lakh Over 1.3 lakh Management, deemed or open-state private seats Rs 18 to Rs 45 lakh

For a student at 12,000 in Maharashtra, it means AIIMS and top state medical colleges are out.

But they could explore government medical colleges outside the metros in Maharashtra and in other states through the AIQ.

A student near with a near AIR 70,000 has passed every government college, in her own state and the AIQ, because both close well above her rank.

Her options are private merit seats, costing Rs 8 lakh to Rs 16 lakh a year at colleges in Dhule, Nashik or Ratnagiri.

A student near AIR 150,000 has no merit options and is left with more expensive seats in their own state or in open states like Karnataka.

What to do now (before results are announced)

First, turn the marks into a rank band with a marks-to-AIR predictor, so you are planning around a number even if only indicative.

Second, research cutoff trends for the colleges you are interested in; check your state's government closing rank for your category in 2025 and the AIQ cutoffs for the colleges you would want.

Third, if already open, register for both counsellings, state and All India, on their separate portals. Also track open states that you may want to participate in.

Fourth, confirm which category you belong to and get the documents in order (caste, EWS or income certificates), since many states charge reserved categories a lower fee.

Fifth, decide your budget and be realistic about what is possible in that budget. Cheaper seats are the most competitive.

Sixth, list the colleges within reach at your rank and your budget.

Seventh, draft a preference order before the result and sharpen it once the rank is real.

One thing to remember is that these numbers change every year.

Ranks mentioned here are from last year and last year is only a guide.

A harder or easier paper, fewer candidates, a change in the number of seats... any of these can shift a cutoff by tens of thousands of ranks in a single year.

Ashok Hegde runs neet2seat.com, which tracks NEET-UG cut-offs, fees and counselling rules across 24 states and the All India Quota.

Feature presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff