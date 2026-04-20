Rouble Nagi, Winner, Global Teacher Prize: 'A Single Teacher's Faith Can Alter The Trajectory Of A Child's Life'

'Many of the children I work with had never attended school before and had never been given the right environment or opportunity to learn.'

'When education became accessible -- through flexible learning spaces, creative methods and community-based classrooms -- these same children began to thrive.'

'Over time, many who had never stepped into a formal classroom not only entered the education system but continued their studies further, with some going on to university.'

IMAGE: When Rouble Nagi turned ordinary spaces into classrooms, her message was clear -- that education doesn't necessarily start in schools. It could begin on a wall.

In February 2026, she won the GEMS Global Teacher Prize for building over 800 learning centres across 100 low-income slums and communities.

She was selected from 5,000 nominations across 139 countries and plans to use the $1 million prize money to create a free vocational training institute for less privileged youngsters.

All photographs: Kind courtesy The Rouble Art Foundation

Key Points Rouble Nagi, a Kashmir-born art teacher, won the Global Teacher Prize for turning 800 centres of learning into vibrant hubs of creativity and hope.

'What stayed with me most was not the applause or the recognition but a very simple, powerful memory -- a narrow lane in a Mumbai slum where a broken wall was slowly turning into a classroom. I remembered a child who had never been to school tracing letters on a painted wall for the first time.'

'I am who I am today because someone chose to invest time, patience and love when I needed it most.'

The Global Teacher Prize is often called the Nobel Prize of teaching.

Earlier this year, at the 2026 World Governments Summit, Dubai, UAE, India's Rouble Nagi was announced as its recipient. For Nagi, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, the award honoured 24 years of relentless hard work and sheer commitment.

After her marriage, when she moved to Mumbai, she began using contemporary art to transform the lives and careers of students across India.

By painting classroom walls with murals, she would magically turn dull, neglected spaces into vibrant sources of learning, encouraging children from slums and less privileged communities to return to school.

Though her intent was right, Nagi faced several obstacles along the way -- from red tape to gender stereotyping and a general lack of support and resistance -- none of which stopped her from her mission to create meaningful change in society.

In 2012, she founded the Rouble Nagi Art Foundation and has since established 800 learning centres across India to encourage education through art and experiential learning.

In 2018, through the project 'Misaal Mumbai' -- one of India's first slum painting initiatives -- her NGO successfully painted over 1,55,000 houses even as they promoted hygiene, sanitation and cleanliness among the community.

On February 5, 2026, Rouble Nagi was awarded the GEMS Education Global Teacher Prize 2026 -- one of the world's prestigious titles organised in collaboration with the UNESCO -- for using art as a powerful tool to transform and uplift the lives of less privileged children across India.

In an e-mail interaction with Rediff's Divya Nair, Nagi, who is currently in Kashmir, speaks about her unconventional journey as a teacher in India, how she overcame the Hindi language barrier and how she plans to use the $1 million prize to start a skilling institute in the country.

IMAGE: Rouble Nagi receives the Global Teacher Prize 2026 trophy at the World Governments Summit from Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum as Sunny Varkey, right, founder of the Global Teacher Prize and GEMS Education, and chairman of the Varkey Foundation, looks on.

Congratulations on winning the GEMS Education Global Teacher Prize. What were your thoughts when you received the news?

It was a deeply surreal moment. My first reaction was a mix of disbelief and gratitude to Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, Sunny Varkey and the Varkey Foundation.

Standing on that global stage was an immense honour and I felt thankful for the opportunity to represent grassroots education work.

However, what stayed with me most was not the applause or the recognition but a very simple, powerful memory -- a narrow lane in a Mumbai slum where a broken wall was slowly turning into a classroom.

I remembered a child who had never been to school tracing letters on a painted wall for the first time.

That moment captured everything I believe about education -- that it must meet children where they are and that dignity in the learning process can unlock confidence.

The award, to me, belongs to every child, parent, teacher and volunteer who believed that even the most neglected spaces can become places of possibility.

IMAGE: By painting classrooms, Rouble Nagi used art to inspire experiential learning.

You believed in a dream when many people wrote off your ideas. How did you inspire yourself during those moments?

My journey has always been rooted in the simple conviction that education can transform lives in a lasting way.

When I started working in underserved communities, I saw that traditional systems were not reaching many children.

Rather than seeing this as a limitation, I saw it as an opportunity to rethink how learning could happen.

What kept me going was the response of the children themselves.

The moment I saw children engage with painted walls, trace alphabets and begin learning without fear, it validated the idea.

Their curiosity and willingness to learn became my motivation.

I also drew strength from working closely with communities, listening to their realities and refusing to accept inequality as inevitable.

Purpose, when it is clear, becomes stronger than doubt.

You studied in the Hindi medium. Growing up, was that ever an obstacle or challenge in your career? If yes, how did you overcome that?

Yes, studying in the Hindi medium was an obstacle for me, especially in the early years. There were moments when I felt left behind, not because I lacked ability but because I didn't yet have the language that the world seemed to value so much.

By the time I reached the 10th standard, the gap felt real. I understood everything but expressing myself in English felt like climbing a mountain without a rope.

And then something changed.

A teacher held my hand, literally, and refused to give up on me. She sat with me after school, corrected my essays, made me read aloud and reminded me every single day that language is a bridge, not a barrier. Her belief in me was so unwavering that it slowly became my own belief.

That experience shaped me profoundly.

It taught me that students are not defined by the medium they study in but by the encouragement they receive.

A single teacher's faith can alter the trajectory of a child's life. I am who I am today because someone chose to invest time, patience and love when I needed it most.

So yes, the Hindi medium was a challenge but it was also the beginning of my understanding that education is not about language; it is about empowerment. And every child, no matter where they come from, deserves a teacher who sees their potential before they see it themselves.

IMAGE: 'Every child deserves access to education,' says Rouble Nagi.

Why were you inspired to connect with children?

My inspiration comes from the belief that every child deserves access to education, dignity and opportunity.

Working in slums and villages, I saw that many children were first-generation learners facing challenges like poverty, instability and lack of access to schools.

What drew me closer to children was their resilience and untapped potential. When learning is made accessible, creative and rooted in their lived realities, children respond with curiosity and confidence.

Over time, I realised that education is not just about academics; it is about restoring belief in oneself. That connection with children, seeing them rediscover confidence and creativity, continues to inspire my work every day.

In some of your interviews, you have quoted the Bhagavad Gita. Can you tell us how it has guided you in life?

I quote the Bhagavad Gita often because it has been a quiet companion in my life, one that helps me find balance, resilience and perspective whenever the world feels heavy.

It is not about philosophy; it is about living with wisdom.

Empathy is the highest evolution. True spiritual growth happens through connection, not isolation.

In my own journey, whether navigating challenges as a young artist, working in communities or building large-scale social projects, the Gita has helped me stay centred. It has taught me to act with purpose, without being consumed by the outcome. It has taught me that clarity is strength.

My daily mantra is 'I will do my duty today with absolute discipline but I will treat the people I meet with deep empathy, knowing we are all just fighting our own internal battles.'

IMAGE: Through Misaal Mumbai, Rouble Nagi and her team organised 'no plastic awareness' campaigns while also encouraging cleanliness, hygiene and sanitation among communities.

When you set out to paint walls, how did you overcome the resistance among individuals and communities? How did you convince them to believe in your ideas?

One of the most powerful transformations I have witnessed is not just in children but across entire families and communities. As children began improving in literacy, numeracy and confidence, their families' attitudes toward education started changing.

Parents who once saw schooling as optional began protecting their children's learning time. They engaged with the murals, discussed lessons at home and encouraged regular attendance. Older siblings started supporting younger ones in their studies.

In several communities, our work around hygiene education led to better health practices, fewer illnesses and improved school attendance.

Over time, these changes created a ripple effect -- education became a shared responsibility. What began as support for a child evolved into a transformation of the entire community's mindset toward learning and wellbeing.

In your career, you must have touched the lives of so many students. Can you share a few examples of how the right intervention and mentorship changed a student's life and career?

One of the most important lessons I have learned is that transformation begins when we meet children where they are.

Many of the children I work with had never attended school before and had never been given the right environment or opportunity to learn.

When education became accessible -- through flexible learning spaces, creative methods and community-based classrooms -- these same children began to thrive.

Over time, many who had never stepped into a formal classroom not only entered the education system but continued their studies further, with some going on to university.

What is most meaningful is that many of these students choose to give back. They return to their communities and support the next generation of learners, becoming role models and changemakers themselves.

One example is Mayur, a former student who now runs his own art classes along with a small printing business. On weekends, he volunteers with the Rouble Nagi Art Foundation, helping children from similar backgrounds access the same opportunities he once received. His journey reflects the larger impact of this work.

When one child's life changes, it creates a ripple effect across families and communities.

IMAGE: Young men and women attend a skill development training workshop facilitated through the Rouble Nagi Foundation at Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir.

In some of your interviews, you have mentioned how your mother had a positive influence on you. What are some of the interesting lessons you learned from your mother?

My mother, though a homemaker, was the emotional foundation of our family. From her, I learned the true meaning of compassion, resilience and nurturing. She taught me that strength does not always need to be loud; it can be quiet, consistent and deeply impactful.

Everything I understand about empathy and building communities comes from observing her.

She showed me how to care for others, how to remain grounded and how to lead with kindness. These values have played a central role in shaping my approach to education and social work.

In your opinion, how can women truly be empowered?

True empowerment comes through access to education, skills and opportunities for financial independence.

In my work, I have seen how skill centres and learning initiatives enable women to become confident decision-makers and contributors to their communities.

When women gain education and livelihood opportunities, the impact extends beyond the individual; it strengthens families and transforms communities. Empowerment is not just about opportunity; it is also about dignity, confidence and the ability to shape one's own future.

IMAGE: On April 6, 2026, the Rouble Nagi Art Foundation successfully organised a sanitary distribution drive women and girls in Narbal and Watlab, Kashmir.

How can India cultivate great women leaders?

India can cultivate great women leaders by investing in education that is inclusive, accessible and rooted in real-life needs.

When girls and women are given equal access to learning, skills and leadership opportunities, they naturally emerge as changemakers.

Equally important is creating supportive ecosystems -- families, communities and institutions that encourage women to participate, lead and innovate. Leadership grows when women are trusted, empowered and given the space to realise their full potential.

What advice would you like to share with teachers? Can you suggest a few simple ways they can make a positive difference in someone's life?

Teachers have the power to change lives in ways that often go unseen.

My advice would be:

Start by listening -- understand the realities your students come from.

Be flexible and adapt your teaching to their needs, not the other way around.

Use creative methods -- storytelling, art and hands-on learning -- to make education engaging and meaningful.

You should also build trust and emotional safety in the classroom.

Most importantly, believe in every child’s potential.

Even small acts like encouraging a struggling student, showing patience or helping a child believe in themselves can create a lasting impact. The ripples of a teacher’s work extend far beyond the classroom.

How do you plan to use this opportunity to expand your vision and reach new audiences?

This recognition has expanded the platform for my work and increased the responsibility to reach more children. I plan to use this opportunity to strengthen and scale initiatives that make education accessible to underserved communities.

A key focus is building a skilling Institute that will provide free vocational and digital literacy training.

This will create pathways for employment, self-reliance and long-term empowerment.

At the same time, I want to demonstrate globally that innovation in education does not always require advanced technology -- it requires empathy, creativity and trust. The goal is to continue reaching children where they are, while inspiring others to reimagine education in their own communities.