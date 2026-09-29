Rising Inflation? Protect Your Money Now

'Separate needs from wants and minimise discretionary spending.'

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Retail inflation hit a 20-month high of 4.82 per cent in August.

Interest rates are also up: The 10-year government security (G-sec) yield has crossed 7 per cent.

The combination of higher inflation and possible repo rate increases in October or December could raise household expenses and loan repayment costs, and exert pressure on equity and debt-fund returns.

Key Points Review spending, cut discretionary expenses and keep an emergency fund covering six to eight months of expenses.

Continue SIPs, avoid panic selling and favour companies with strong balance sheets and pricing power.

Stick to your long-term equity-debt mix and diversify across equities, debt and gold.

Lock in higher yields through quality short-to-medium-duration debt instruments and avoid lower-quality credit.

Review floating-rate loans, consider prepayment if possible and compare refinancing costs before switching lenders.

Rework the household budget

Higher liquefied petroleum gas cylinder prices have raised cooking costs, while aviation turbine fuel increases may feed into airfares.

The government may also struggle to keep petrol and diesel prices constant.

"Higher fuel costs raise transport and logistics costs, which eventually feed into everyday goods prices," says Bharath Rathore, executive director, Anand Rathi Wealth.

Eating at restaurants has become costlier.

"Households may feel the pressure while buying groceries and eating out," says Vijay Kuppa, CEO, InCred Money.

Higher input, operating and financing costs feed into prices.

"Rising prices of everyday goods and services strain household budgets when incomes do not rise at the same pace," says Pooja Paralikar, product head, Abakkus Mutual Fund.

While fixed deposit returns may rise, they may not offset higher living and borrowing costs.

Review your budget based on recent spending.

"Separate needs from wants and minimise discretionary spending," says Rathore.

Maintain an emergency fund that covers six to eight months of expenses and can absorb higher household expenses and equated monthly instalments (EMIs).

Equities: Stay disciplined

Higher debt market rates raise borrowing costs.

"Higher borrowing costs reduce the profits and margins of highly leveraged or capital-intensive companies," says Anand K Rathi, co-founder, MIRA Money.

Higher EMIs may lead to reduction in consumption.

Real estate, housing finance, automobiles and consumer durables may face a greater impact.

"Higher home-loan rates can reduce housing affordability and demand while raising developers' financing costs," says Kuppa.

Higher discount rates put pressure on companies whose profits lie far in the future.

"Higher rates affect high-growth, high-valuation companies more sharply," says Rathore.

New-age, externally funded businesses may face valuation pressure.

"Banks and financial institutions may face higher funding costs, slower credit demand and borrower stress even if lending yields improve," says Kuppa.

Paralikar says that companies with strong balance sheets, low debt, healthy cash flows and pricing power are better placed to cope with rising interest rates.

Higher risk-free returns may lead to money shifting from equities to fixed income.

However, rate-led corrections also create opportunities.

"Periods of uncertainty offer opportunities to invest gradually in sound businesses with long growth runways at reasonable valuations," says Paralikar.

Well-positioned banks may benefit if lending books reprice faster than deposit liabilities.

Adhere to asset allocation

Stick to your allocation.

"Maintain the original long-term equity-debt allocation according to time horizon, tolerance for market declines and return expectations," says Jiral Mehta, senior manager–research, FundsIndia.

Do not replace disciplined allocation with tactical bets.

Diversify across equities, debt and gold.

"Use diversified equity funds to maintain about 50–55 per cent in largecaps, 20–25 per cent in midcaps and the balance in smallcaps," says Rathore.

Continue your systematic investment plans (SIPs).

"Rate-hike-related equity corrections may allow investment through SIPs or staggered purchases at more reasonable valuations," says Rathore.

Those who can afford to may raise their SIPs to account for inflation.

Do not panic-sell, stop SIPs, redeem prematurely or frequently alter portfolios because of volatility.

Avoid chasing sectoral or thematic funds and recent winners.

Keep near-term money out of equities.

"Maintain an appropriate equity allocation to potentially stay ahead of inflation over the long term," says Paralikar.

Lock in higher debt yields

Fixed deposits, G-secs and high-quality fixed-income instruments may offer better reinvestment rates.

"Long-term investors may lock in yields through suitable longer-term debt instruments according to their goals," says Rathi.

Prefer high-quality short-to-medium-duration debt funds.

"Very short-maturity categories such as liquid, money market and floating-rate funds are commonly preferred when rates rise," says Piyush Baranwal, director–senior fund manager, WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund.

Also consider appropriately positioned corporate bond and short-duration funds.

"Prefer debt funds with 100 per cent AAA credit quality and short duration of one to three years while long-term rates remain elevated," says Mehta.

"Floating-rate funds can benefit because their interest income rises with rates," says Umesh Sharma, chief investment officer–debt, The Wealth Company Mutual Fund.

Use target maturity funds to lock in current yields.

Rising yields hurt long-duration funds.

"Be cautious about medium-to-long-duration, long-duration and gilt funds," says Baranwal.

Do not chase lower-quality credit.

"Credit-risk funds warrant caution because higher borrowing costs can strain weaker-rated companies and raise default risk," says Sharma.

Match a fund's maturity profile to your investment horizon.

Control borrowing costs

If benchmark rates rise, floating-rate loans may carry longer tenures or higher EMIs.

Avoid overleveraging or extending tenure unnecessarily.

"Prepay a floating-rate loan when surplus cash is available," says Sharma.

Check whether your home-loan rate remains competitive.

Negotiate with the current lender or refinance if alternatives are cheaper.

"Compare processing charges and transfer costs before refinancing a loan," says Baranwal.

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Any use of the information/any investment and investment related decisions of the investors/recipients are at their sole discretion and risk. Any advice herein is made on a general basis and does not take into account the specific investment objectives of the specific person or group of persons. Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff