Niharika Tiwari's Bikini Styling Tips

From television to the digital space, Niharika Tiwari has built a following with her glamorous, fashion-forward style.

Now, with her latest stint on Rise and Fall 2, she’s back in the spotlight. And if her holiday wardrobe is anything to go by, she certainly knows how to serve serious beachside fashion.

From colourful sets to cute skirts and unexpected traditional touches, here are some of her coolest bikini looks.

IMAGE: Niharika is all about sunshine in a pastel yellow bikini co-ord, pairing a floral triangle top with a pleated mini swim skirt. Oversized sunnies, wristbands and tousled hair complete the carefree poolside vibe. All photographs: Kind courtesy Niharika Tiwari/Instagram

IMAGE: A pink ombre string bikini, a sheer chiffon sarong and a tropical flower tucked into her hair... Niharika is clearly not playing around when it comes to vacation dressing.

IMAGE: Who says bikinis are only for the beach? Niharika pairs her baby blue bralette with distressed denim shorts, layered silver jewellery and loose hair for a cool poolside-meets-street-style look.

IMAGE: The bright orange bikini top is the star here while a white ruffled maxi skirt keeps things breezy. Blue-tinted sunglasses add a fun little pop to this resort-ready outfit.

IMAGE: Niharika goes all-white with a triangle bikini and tiered ruffled mini skirt. Soft waves and minimal accessories keep the monochrome look fresh instead of fussy.

IMAGE: This one has serious sporty-girl energy. Niharika pairs a twist-front red bikini top with breezy white linen shorts and tops it off with a matching baseball cap.

IMAGE: Niharika gives her teal polka-dot bandeau bikini an unexpected desi twist by draping a matching style dupatta over her head. The result? A beach look with a whole lot of personality.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff