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Rhea Chakraborty, Priya P Varrier Say 'Bottoms Up!'

By RISHIKA SHAH June 26, 2026 12:44 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Trends may come and go but a great wardrobe is built on a few hardworking basics.

The right bottoms can save you from countless ‘I have nothing to wear’ moments, effortlessly pairing with everything from tanks and tees to kurtas and blazers.

Consider these seven pieces the true MVPs of your closet.

The Long White Skirt

Priya P Varrier

IMAGE: Flowy, feminine and endlessly versatile, a white maxi skirt can take you from brunch to a beach holiday in seconds. Pair it with corsets, oversized shirts or even a simple tank for an instantly put-together look. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya P Varrier/Instagram

 

White Trousers

Navya Nanda

IMAGE: Nothing looks as crisp and expensive as a pair of white trousers. They work with bright colours, neutrals and prints, making them a year-round staple for both work and weekends. Photograph: Kind courtesy Navya Nanda/Instagram

 

Cargo Pants

Rhea Chakraborty

IMAGE: Equal parts cool and comfortable, cargos add an edge to any outfit. They look just as good with fitted tops as they do with oversized sweatshirts and are perfect for days when you want style without trying too hard. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram

 

Brown Pants

Diipa Khosla

IMAGE: If black feels too predictable, brown is your answer. Rich and sophisticated, they pair beautifully with creams, whites, blues and even bold colours, making them a surprisingly versatile wardrobe hero. Photograph: Kind courtesy Diipa Khosla/Instagram

 

Denim Shorts

Katrina Kaif

IMAGE: A pair of denim shorts is practically a vacation essential. They're easy, relaxed and work with everything from bikinis and tanks to oversized shirts and lightweight knits. Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

 

Denim Mini Skirt

Shreya Chaudhry

IMAGE: The denim mini has quietly become a modern classic. It adds a youthful, fun touch to any outfit and can be styled with crop tops, shirts, blazers or even boots when the weather cools down. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shreya Chaudhry/Instagram

 

Black Trousers

Ananya Panday

IMAGE: No wardrobe is complete without a great pair of black trousers. They can look corporate with a blazer, relaxed with a sweatshirt or evening-ready with a statement top. Think of them as the fashion equivalent of a blank canvas. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

More News Coverage

Katrina KaifLong White SkirtWhite TrousersRhea ChakrabortyCargo Pants

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