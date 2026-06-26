Rhea Chakraborty, Priya P Varrier Say 'Bottoms Up!'

Trends may come and go but a great wardrobe is built on a few hardworking basics.
The right bottoms can save you from countless ‘I have nothing to wear’ moments, effortlessly pairing with everything from tanks and tees to kurtas and blazers.
Consider these seven pieces the true MVPs of your closet.
The Long White Skirt
IMAGE: Flowy, feminine and endlessly versatile, a white maxi skirt can take you from brunch to a beach holiday in seconds. Pair it with corsets, oversized shirts or even a simple tank for an instantly put-together look. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya P Varrier/Instagram
White Trousers
IMAGE: Nothing looks as crisp and expensive as a pair of white trousers. They work with bright colours, neutrals and prints, making them a year-round staple for both work and weekends. Photograph: Kind courtesy Navya Nanda/Instagram
Cargo Pants
IMAGE: Equal parts cool and comfortable, cargos
add an edge to any outfit. They look just as good with fitted tops as they do with oversized sweatshirts and are perfect for days when you want style without trying too hard. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram
Brown Pants
IMAGE: If black feels too predictable, brown is your answer. Rich and sophisticated, they pair beautifully with creams, whites, blues and even bold colours, making them a surprisingly versatile wardrobe hero. Photograph: Kind courtesy Diipa Khosla/Instagram
Denim Shorts
IMAGE: A pair of denim shorts
is practically a vacation essential. They're easy, relaxed and work with everything from bikinis and tanks to oversized shirts and lightweight knits. Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram
Denim Mini Skirt
IMAGE: The denim mini has quietly become a modern classic. It adds a youthful, fun touch to any outfit and can be styled with crop tops, shirts, blazers or even boots when the weather cools down. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shreya Chaudhry/Instagram
Black Trousers
IMAGE: No wardrobe is complete without a great pair of black trousers. They can look corporate with a blazer, relaxed with a sweatshirt or evening-ready with a statement top. Think of them as the fashion equivalent of a blank canvas. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram