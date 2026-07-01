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Rhea Chakraborty Is Such A Diva!

By REDIFF STYLE July 01, 2026 11:13 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Rhea Chakraborty has always had a fashion identity that's hard to pin down in the best possible way.

Whether she's embracing laid-back street style, effortless glamour or striking couture, the actor wears every look with quiet confidence.

As she celebrates her 34th birthday, here's a look at seven outfits that prove her style is as versatile as it is memorable.

Rhea Chakraborty

IMAGE: A bright floral corset paired with holographic blue jeans is the perfect formula for chatpata dressing. Rhea adds layered jewellery and tucks a flower into her hair, a small detail that makes a big impact. All photographs: Kind courtesy Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram

 

Rhea Chakraborty

IMAGE: Soft draping meets structured tailoring in this champagne-toned corset sari gown. The delicate lace bodice brings definition, while the flowing skirt keeps the silhouette graceful, making it an elegant choice for any red carpet moment.

 

Rhea Chakraborty

IMAGE: Her sequinned sari, paired with an embellished blouse and oversized baalis, strikes the perfect balance between traditional elegance and contemporary glamour.

 

Rhea Chakraborty

IMAGE: A cropped white blazer instantly refreshes classic black trousers. Clean tailoring, bold gold jewellery and minimal styling make this look a reminder that power dressing doesn't always require a full suit.

 

Rhea Chakraborty

IMAGE: This sleek black dress reveals how understated fashion can be stunning. With its dramatic open back and fuss-free accessories, the outfit relies on sharp tailoring and a timeless silhouette to leave a lasting impression.

 

Rhea Chakraborty

IMAGE: Rhea embraces high-fashion glam in this black fishtail-cut Indo-Western gown hemmed with intricate gulmohar flowers. The sculpted silhouette and artistic craftsmanship paired with desi jewellery make the look so wow!

 

Rhea Chakraborty

IMAGE: A structured white corset finds the perfect partner in relaxed black cargo-inspired trousers. Finished with stacked silver jewellery, the look blends feminine tailoring with streetwear, creating an outfit that's edgy and polished.

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