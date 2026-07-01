Rhea Chakraborty Is Such A Diva!

Rhea Chakraborty has always had a fashion identity that's hard to pin down in the best possible way.

Whether she's embracing laid-back street style, effortless glamour or striking couture, the actor wears every look with quiet confidence.

As she celebrates her 34th birthday, here's a look at seven outfits that prove her style is as versatile as it is memorable.

chatpata dressing. Rhea adds layered jewellery and tucks a flower into her hair, a small detail that makes a big impact. All photographs: Kind courtesy Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram IMAGE: A bright floral corset paired with holographic blue jeans is the perfect formula for. Rhea adds layered jewellery and tucks a flower into her hair, a small detail that makes a big impact.

sari gown. The delicate lace bodice brings definition, while the flowing skirt keeps the silhouette graceful, making it an elegant choice for any red carpet moment. IMAGE: Soft draping meets structured tailoring in this champagne-toned corset. The delicate lace bodice brings definition, while the flowing skirt keeps the silhouette graceful, making it an elegant choice for any red carpet moment.

IMAGE: Her sequinned sari, paired with an embellished blouse and oversized baalis, strikes the perfect balance between traditional elegance and contemporary glamour.

IMAGE: A cropped white blazer instantly refreshes classic black trousers. Clean tailoring, bold gold jewellery and minimal styling make this look a reminder that power dressing doesn't always require a full suit.

IMAGE: This sleek black dress reveals how understated fashion can be stunning. With its dramatic open back and fuss-free accessories, the outfit relies on sharp tailoring and a timeless silhouette to leave a lasting impression.

IMAGE: Rhea embraces high-fashion glam in this black fishtail-cut Indo-Western gown hemmed with intricate gulmohar flowers. The sculpted silhouette and artistic craftsmanship paired with desi jewellery make the look so wow!

IMAGE: A structured white corset finds the perfect partner in relaxed black cargo-inspired trousers. Finished with stacked silver jewellery, the look blends feminine tailoring with streetwear, creating an outfit that's edgy and polished.