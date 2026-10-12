Revealed! The Story Behind Isha, Nita Ambani's Navratri Look

When the Ambanis celebrate Indian craftsmanship, you can expect a masterclass in all things heritage, handwork and high fashion.

At the first anniversary celebration of Swadesh at Eros, south Mumbai, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani Piramal, Shloka Ambani and Radhika Ambani showcased their own interpretations of Indian couture.

From centuries-old Gujarati brocade and intricate Kalamkari paintings to a kaleidoscopic anarkali and a contemporary sari gown, the family made a compelling case for keeping India’s rich artisanal traditions at the heart of modern luxury.

Nita Ambani

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swadesh Online/Instagram

Nita Ambani wrote a love letter to Gujarat’s weaving heritage in an Ashavali silk sari from Swadesh, celebrating Gujarat’s centuries-old weaving tradition.

Handwoven on a traditional pit loom by master artisans over five months, the sari showcases the intricate motifs and rich brocade work that make Ashavali textiles so distinctive.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swadesh Online/Instagram

The ornate pallu, featuring the Tree of Life and vase motifs enhanced with jewel-toned Meenakari detailing, brings exceptional artistry to the fore.

She paired the heirloom-worthy drape with an old velvet koti blouse, creating a look that beautifully bridges heritage and personal style.

Isha Ambani

Photograph: Kind courtesy Torani Official/Instagram

Isha Ambani wore a Torani x Swadesh creation that turned her Navratri ensemble into a celebration of India’s storytelling traditions.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Torani Official/Instagram

Crafted over 90 days by 10 artisans, who put in an estimated 2,000-plus hours of work, the ensemble brings together the intricate artistry of Kalamkari and Odisha’s Pattachitra on pure silk.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Torani Official/Instagram

Depictions of Radha and Krishna’s Raas unfold across the garment, with the artwork extending through the choli and dupatta.

More than a festive outfit, it is a wearable canvas that puts the patience, precision, and imagination of Indian artisans in the spotlight.

Shloka and Radhika Ambani

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Shloka Ambani embraced maximalism in a vibrant anarkali gown created by artisans from Swadesh. Its kaleidoscopic palette of orange, pink, turquoise, green and blue is brought to life through dense chevron patterns and traditional motifs running vertically along the skirt panels.

Radhika Ambani brought contemporary glam to the celebration in a custom corset-style pre-draped sari gown by Mayyur Girotra Couture.

The ensemble paired a strapless sweetheart-neckline corset with a fluid sari-style skirt while the muted metallic fabric featured intricate brocade textures and Kalamkari-inspired motifs.

A pleated palla draped over her shoulder restored the classic sari silhouette.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff