Will Your Kids Pay For Your Retirement?

Your children may always love you but should you expect them to to finance your retirement in today's economy?

Illustrations: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

For generations, Indians assumed one thing about retirement: 'My children will take care of me.'

It was a beautiful, unwritten social contract deeply woven into our family values. But today, that foundational assumption is weakening rapidly. In a shifting economic landscape, treating your children as a retirement portfolio is no longer a viable financial strategy.

Certified Financial Planner and Wealth Advisor Reetika Sharma says parents should see their children as emotional anchors rather than financial backup plans.

"Your children are meant to be your emotional anchor, not your financial backup plan. Relying on them to fund your golden years isn't an expression of family values; it's a failure of financial planning that puts two generations at risk simultaneously," she says.

The silent strain of global distances

Consider Suresh and Usha Kulkarni (name, location changed to protect identity), a retired couple living by themselves in a quiet neighbourhood in Pune.

On paper, they have achieved the ultimate parenting dream: Their son is a corporate professional in Canada and their daughter is successfully settled in Singapore.

Their children love them deeply and are intensely supportive emotionally -- phoning daily and visiting whenever they can. But when it comes to financial dependence, a stark reality has set in.

Looking back, Usha says they made a costly assumption.

"We never built an independent, aggressive retirement corpus because we spent everything on their global educations, assuming we would eventually move in with one of them. But their lives are incredibly expensive too. Between foreign taxes, international inflation and their own child-rearing costs, we realised that asking them to fund our daily Pune lifestyle would severely handicap their own financial futures," she says.

Reetika says this is a mistake many Indian parents continue to make.

"When you liquidate your retirement assets to fund every major milestone for your children, you aren't giving them a head start. You are handing them an invisible financial burden that they will eventually have to carry at the absolute peak of their own career-building years," she says.

Why the traditional model is breaking

The shift isn't happening because the younger generation has lost its sense of duty. It is breaking because modern India operates on a fundamentally altered economic blueprint:

• Nuclear and borderless families: The rise of corporate migration means children are moving to entirely different time zones and high-cost global hubs.

• The urban lifestyle squeeze: The cost of real estate, quality education and basic survival in tier 1 cities has outpaced average salary growth.

• Dual income stress: Modern couples are working high-stress, dual-income corporate jobs just to manage their own household overheads, leaving little to no financial surplus.

The international retirement reality

Being financially dependent on your children creates a structural domino effect that ripples through a family, leading to three major consequences:

• Emotional strain: Money discussions subtly morph loving family dynamics into high-stress transactional relationships.

• Loss of independence: The moment you rely on someone else's pay cheque for your daily medicines or grocery runs, you compromise your personal autonomy.

• Severe financial insecurity: If your child faces a global corporate layoff, a visa crisis or an unexpected medical emergency, your entire retirement survival line is instantly severed.

Reekita says financial security is not measured by the lifestyle you enjoy today but by the strength of the safety net you have built for tomorrow.

"If your lifestyle demands double but your personal safety net stays at zero, you haven't built security. True parental success is giving your children the wings to fly, while ensuring your own financial foundation is so sturdy that they never have to turn around mid-flight to catch you from falling," she says.

"Retirement planning should assume financial independence, not family dependence."

Retirement calculator: Independence test

To see if you are caught in this traditional planning trap, take a step back and ask yourself three uncomfortable questions. If your children were structurally unable to send you money after you stop working:

1. Can your current independent investments comfortably cover your monthly expenses for the next 25 years?

2. Do you have a separate, robust healthcare shield that doesn't depend on your child's corporate policy?

3. Will a 7% annual inflation rate completely destroy your standard of living within a single decade?

If your answer to these questions makes you anxious, you are running a high-risk retirement strategy.

What parents should do

Breaking this cycle requires a shift from family dependence to structural independence.

• Build an untouchable retirement corpus: Prioritise your long-term equity mutual funds, PPF and compounding assets. Treat your retirement fund as sacred.

• Maintain independent health insurance: Do not rely on your child's office cover. Buy a comprehensive health insurance policy early to lock in premiums before age-related ailments surface.

• Avoid overspending on milestones: There is a massive difference between supporting your children and bankrupting yourself. Education loans exist but there is no such thing as a 'retirement loan'.

Explaining the trade-off, Reetika says parents should think carefully before dipping into their retirement savings.

"Think of it this way: taking out Rs 30 lakh education loan allows your child to build equity in their own career using their future earning potential. But draining Rs 30 lakh from your retirement fund permanently compromises your financial dignity for the next 30 years."

Ultimately, Reethika says, retirement success should be measured not by the inheritance parents leave behind but by the financial independence they retain.

"A successful retirement isn't about how much inheritance you can leave behind for the next generation. It's about ensuring that your children never have to pause their own dreams to fund your basic survival," she says.

Simply put, India's socio-economic fabric is changing faster than ever. Our cultural values will always centre around deep family love -- but our retirement planning must adapt to the modern economic math.