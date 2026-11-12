Retirement Planning: Avoid These Mistakes

While many people meticulously calculate their retirement savings, they often overlook how they will actually spend the decades that follow.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Retirement planning should go beyond building a large corpus as inflation, taxes, health care costs and market volatility can erode savings, financial advisers said at the Smart Investor Arena of the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit 2026 in Mumbai.

People who have not planned how to spend their time after retirement may turn to speculative activities such as derivatives and day trading, putting their retirement savings at risk, they said.

Many people underestimate the amount of money required to sustain their lifestyles after retirement, said Vishal Dhawan, cofounder of Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors.

"The simplistic model in everyone's head is: 'Every Rs 1 crore gives me Rs 6 lakh. Therefore, if my expenses are, say, Rs 12 lakh and if I have Rs 2 crore, I am sorted.'

"What is missed out is that there is going to be inflation. There are going to be taxes; there are going to be things in life which will change," Dhawan said.

Such calculations often do not account for rising medical expenses, replacing major purchases and other costs that could arise over a retirement period spanning several decades.

Key Points Retirement planning must account for inflation, taxes, healthcare costs and market volatility.

Sequence-of-returns risk can hurt portfolios when markets decline around retirement.

Investors should plan sustainable withdrawals instead of assuming they can withdraw 5-6 per cent annually indefinitely.

Retirees should develop hobbies, social connections and meaningful routines to avoid risky activities such as day trading.

People in their fifties should prioritise their retirement needs alongside financial support for adult children.

Working beyond retirement age may be an option for those who enjoy their professions and remain physically fit.

Wealthy families should consider philanthropy, succession planning and lifetime asset transfers.

Inflation And Retirement Income Risks

Dhawan highlighted sequence-of-returns risk, where a market downturn around the time of retirement can have a disproportionate impact on an investment portfolio.

Investors should understand sustainable withdrawal rates rather than assuming they can consistently withdraw 5 or 6 per cent of their corpus annually without affecting their long-term financial security.

"Asset allocation plus cash flow together is really where the winning combination, in our mind, is.

"How do you combine these two together?

"Because somehow these conversations are very disconnected in our mind.

"There are either people talking asset allocation or there are people talking cash flow," Dhawan said.

Retirement Planning Beyond A Big Corpus

Retirement planning must go beyond money to address how people actually intend to spend their post-work years, said Suresh Sadagopan, founder of Ladder7 Financial Advisories.

"The most important thing that somebody has to plan for is what will they do with that time?

"Today you may not have a job, but you are going to live, right?

"If you are 55, you are probably looking at another 35, 40 years at least. What is it that you want to do?

"It is not about planning only for money," Sadagopan said.

While many people meticulously calculate their retirement savings, they often overlook how they will actually spend the decades that follow.

Financial advisers should encourage clients to explore hobbies, social engagement, spiritual pursuits or continuing to work.

While spending time with children and grandchildren could be fulfilling, retirees should also develop interests of their own, Sadagopan said.

Why Retirees Need A Purpose

A lack of meaningful routine can drive retirees toward high-risk activities like day trading and derivatives, putting their savings at risk.

"So you will have to design your life going forward. Otherwise, this is exactly what is going to happen.

"I hope not but probably somebody will end up losing a good portion of their corpus in the process," Sadagopan said.

How Much Can You Withdraw?

Dhawan highlighted another critical need: Encouraging investors in their fifties to prioritise their own financial needs over those of their adult children.

Advisers, he noted, should steer conversations toward the couple's long-term lifestyle goals, retirement income needs, and eventual estate planning.

Working beyond the conventional retirement age could be an option for people who enjoy their professions and are physically fit.

Retirement Planning And Estate Succession

For the wealthy, retirement planning should also encompass philanthropy, succession and whether to transfer assets during their lifetime rather than relying solely on inheritance.

Retirement planning isn't just about accumulating wealth -- it's about how individuals plan to use, preserve and eventually pass it on, the two advisers emphasised.

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Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff