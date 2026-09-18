Replacing Rice With Rotis Won't Lower Blood Sugar

'The total carbohydrate intake remains the deciding factor.'

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi S Pednekkar/Instagram

Diabetologist Dr Rajiv Kovil tells Rediff's Divya Nair why switching from rice to rotis, bhakris or millets may not necessarily help manage your blood sugar.

Myth #1: Eating rice causes blood sugar to rise, while rotis or bhakris are better.

This is a common misconception.

First and foremost, rice is not inherently unhealthy.

Key points Total Carbohydrate Load Matters Most : Switching from rice to rotis or bhakris does not automatically lower blood sugar, because total carbohydrate volume and portion size matter far more than the individual grain consumed.

: Switching from rice to rotis or bhakris does not automatically lower blood sugar, because total carbohydrate volume and portion size matter far more than the individual grain consumed. Resistant Starch and Meal Sequencing Help : Rice can be made much friendlier for blood sugar by cooking it and refrigerating it overnight to convert digestible starch into resistant starch, combined with the golden rule of eating protein first and carbs last.

: Rice can be made much friendlier for blood sugar by cooking it and refrigerating it overnight to convert digestible starch into resistant starch, combined with the golden rule of eating protein first and carbs last. Millets Are Still Carbohydrate-Dense: While millets offer slightly more fibre and satiety than wheat rotis, they are not low-carb cure-alls and will still cause a blood sugar spike if consumed in large portions.

When discussing carbohydrates (carbs), we should always consider the quantity rather than the type. One large bhakri may sometimes contain more carbohydrates per serving than a portion of rice.

This myth stems from the fact that a bhakri often contains more fibre and micronutrients than rice.

However, having unpolished rice stripped of accompanying protein, fibre or vegetables yields the exact same outcome.

Ultimately, it is always about the quantity and composition of the entire meal rather than a single ingredient in isolation.

Complex versus simple carbs is not the primary factor here; the total carbohydrate load matters most.

Carbohydrates can comfortably make up 55 to 60 per cent of your total caloric intake. The real issue is that our diet is heavily skewed towards them.

When it comes to rice, the healthiest approach is to consume it as resistant starch. When cooked rice cools for several hours -- ideally refrigerated overnight -- digestible starch converts into resistant starch, which is far less readily absorbed.

This creates a high-fibre profile, reducing the post-meal glucose spike that people typically worry about with rice.

Refrigerating it overnight, reheating it, and eating a controlled portion is the best way to enjoy rice.

Myth #2: Basmati rice is better or worse than regular rice.

The real distinction lies between polished and unpolished rice.

Polished rice has a higher glycaemic index.

A spike in blood sugar happens much faster with polished rice than with unpolished, unhusked, or brown varieties.

Yet again, it comes down to portion control.

The golden rule we advise patients to follow is simple: eat your protein first and carbs last.

Course your meals accordingly.

Place your rotis or rice onto your plate last. That way, your overall consumption will naturally be lower.

Myth #3: Millets are always a better substitute for rice.

Many believe millets are a cure-all.

They are not. Ultimately, it still depends on the overall volume of carbohydrates you consume.

A wheat roti is made from whole wheat, a bhakri from sorghum, and ragi from finger millet.

However, the total carbohydrate intake remains the deciding factor.

Choosing millets does not automatically mean eating low-carb. Jowar, bajra, and ragi are inherently carbohydrate-dense foods.

Their primary advantage over a standard wheat roti is slightly higher fibre content, which aids satiety.

Nevertheless, if your portion sizes are large, your carbohydrate intake will inevitably spike.

Globally, nutritional consensus prioritises total carbohydrate volume and portion control over the specific grain consumed.