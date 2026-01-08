7 Nations Having The Most Frequent Sex

The growing number of dating platforms or the fact that sex is becoming increasingly casual and societies worldwide are gradually embracing greater sexual freedom, does not indicate that people are having more sex than ever before.

In many countries, studies have shown that couples are having less sex, with both the US and UK recording lower rates of sex as per research by National Surveys of Sexual Attitudes (2021) and Lifestyles and National Survey of Sexual Health and Behavior (2018).

According to Insider Monkey's 2023 data, the libido is doing quite well in certain nations and the following 7 countries have the most frequent sex...

1. Spain

La Espana seems to be a steamy place! Sitting at the very top of the chart is Spain with the highest amount of sexual activity in the world.

According to research by condom brand Durex, around 72 per cent of Spaniards report being sexually active at least once a week.

2. Italy

Passion and food go hand in hand in Italy, with romance often ignited over a meal.

A worldwide Victoria Milan survey of over one million women ranked Italy to be one of the top countries with respect to female sex drive, scoring a sturdy 72 per cent.

3. Switzerland

This alpine wonderland is as sexy as it is beautiful, making it to third place on the list of global rankings for sexual activity.

What stands out is: Despite an energetic adult sex life, the country records some of the world's lowest levels of teenage pregnancies.

4. Poland

A 2019 study by Statista depicted Poland as a country where intimacy has great importance.

Most participants who were sexually active said they enjoyed close moments multiple times a week, while a notable 8 per cent admitted to making it an everyday habit.

5. Greece

A global survey by Durex found Greece to be quite focused on sex. A notable 87 per cent of participants said they shared close moments on a weekly basis.

6. Mexico

A study highlighted by Noticieros Televisa sheds light on Mexico's reputation for an over-active love life.

More than half of adults above 30 -- around 56 per cent -- confessed to being intimate roughly two times each week.

7. Brazil

Research from Statista suggests that Brazilians enjoy a busy romantic life, with individuals reporting roughly 145 intimate experiences over the course of a single year.

Photograph: Kind courtesy: Nagarjun Kandukuru/Wikimedia Commons

Sex and India

India was at the bottom of the table, placed 20th in rankings by Insider Monkey.

Insights from the National Family Health Survey (2019 to 2021) show a relatively modest picture in urban regions, where men reported an average of 1.7 partners across their lifetime, with women close behind at 1.5.