Is Your Partner Scared Of His Parents?

rediffGURU Anu Krishna, mind coach and co-founder of Unfear Changemakers, explains why doing a reality check is essential before making a lifetime commitment.

They say falling in love is easy.

But staying in a relationship and fighting for it every day is where things begin to get complicated.

Convincing parents who are unhappy with the match, accomodating each other's likes and dislikes and trying to bridge cultural and lifestyle choices can take a toll on your emotional health.

It may even leave you questioning your partner's trust and commitment towards you and the relationship.

rediffGURU Anu Krishna, mind coach, relationship counsellor and co-founder of Unfear Changemakers, explains why you need to do a reality check before you take a final decision.

You may post your relationship-related questions for rediffGURU Anu Krishna HERE.

Anonymous: I am ready to stand against my parents for the boy I love but he isn't willing to stand up to his family.

We are both Hindus but our customs, language and rituals are very different from each other.

Since the time we started dating, I have tried to give up on my choices for the sake of our happiness.

He proposed to me last year after dating for 12 years. I said yes. Now he wants me to convince his parents.

He is 29, the eldest son of the family but he feels his parents will not agree to our marriage.

His entire family is against us. His mother won't even look at me, forget sitting down and talking.

I told him we'll have a court marriage and live separately but he wants me to convince his family.

If he doesn't take responsibility now, how can I expect him to stand up for me in the future?

Are you serious? He happily got into a relationship with you but now, when it's time to talk to his parents, he wants to hide.

He's 29. As a mature adult, you must learn to understand that until marriage, it's his responsibility to not just talk to his parents but to also find a way to make you and his parents meet.

Instead, he chooses to hide or maybe he's scared.

Do push him gently towards his responsibilities. And if you catch him delaying talking to his parents, then you must understand that he has a personality that avoids conflicts, especially with his parents.

Imagine what it can be for you once you are married into that house.

Have an honest chat with him.

Love is not always roses and candles.

A straight and honest talk is always better before taking that big step.

All the best!

