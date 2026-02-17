HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » Get Ahead » 'Son-In-Law Has Not Touched Her Since Marriage'

'Son-In-Law Has Not Touched Her Since Marriage'

By rediffGURU ANU KRISHNA
Last updated on: February 17, 2026 12:52 IST

rediffGURU Anu Krishna, mind coach and co-founder of Unfear Changemakers, explains how therapy may help a couple and address their marital concerns.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

It is not unusual for people to lie, betray or hide their true intentions to get married.

But how long can anyone sustain that lie?

When reality kicks in, the cracks will begin to show.

rediffGURU Anu Krishna, mind coach and co-founder of Unfear Changemakers, counsels a girl's father on how to address such marital concerns with sensitivity and patience.

  You can post your relationship-related questions for rediffGURU Anu Krishna HERE

Anonymous: My daughter got married six months ago, in July. It was an arranged marriage and both of them agreed happily.
Now the problem is that my son-in-law has not touched her since the first day and sleeps separately, keeping a pillow between them.
Once, he told my daughter that he is not interested in marriage and is career-oriented.
We were all shocked. He could have said this during the meeting itself.
Now he says that he wants to correct himself and is taking couple therapy sessions.
My question is: Is this problem common or very rare?
Will therapy be useful?
We are all very worried about our daughter's future, including his parents.
How long should we wait for his recovery? Please answer.

I do understand that you are worried about your daughter.

Yes, your son-in-law could have stated it clearly during the initial meetings that he wants to focus on his career.

But I do believe couples therapy can help break the wall between them, hopefully, if the therapist helps your son-in-law with what exactly is bothering him.

Let them go through a couple of sessions and then you can talk to your daughter about whether there has been any change in their connection.

All the best!

