HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Get Ahead » 'My Wife Thinks I'm Wasting Money on Anime'

'My Wife Thinks I'm Wasting Money on Anime'

By rediffHGURU Dr UPNEET KAUR
3 Minutes Read
Share:

February 20, 2026 12:09 IST

rediffGURU Dr Upneet Kaur, a therapist and marriage counsellor, explains how you can discuss money matters in a relationship.

rediffGURU relationship QnA: 'My wife thinks I am wasting money on anime'

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Do your partner's spending habits annoy or worry you?

While women usually like to splurge on shopping and travel, men may buy gadgets, gaming and collectibles.

Even though these tendencies may annoy their partner, financial habits when not discussed openly can create tension in a relationship.

Here, rediffGURU Dr Upneet Kaur, a therapist and marriage counsellor from Amritsar, guides a young man how to discuss and set aside a budget for personal interests without affecting the family.

  • You can post your marriage and relationship-related questions for rediffGURU Dr Upneet Kaur HERE

Anonymous: I am a 35-year-old office-going husband living in Pune and something confusing happened at home recently.
My wife scolded me strongly after noticing multiple online payments, assuming I was wasting money irresponsibly.
In reality, the spending was on anime subscriptions and collectibles, which I see as a harmless hobby and a way to relax after work but I never clearly explained this to her.
She feels the money should be saved for family needs while I feel misunderstood and judged for something I enjoy.
How can I talk calmly about money, personal interests and boundaries so that disagreements do not turn into blame and emotional distance?

Hobbies are a very important part of our life which help us remain connected with ourselves.

In the current digital world, we are all connected to social media.

Mobile phones have replaced hobbies in most of our lives.

I am really glad that you are following some of your hobbies.

Coming to your problem, you can talk to your wife and explain that an X amount of your income will be spent on your hobby/hobbies.

This way you will be able to create boundaries and she will also understand that you are not spending extra money on your interests.

In addition, explain to her that you are also saving money for the family which is equally important for you.

I hope this solves your problem.

  • You can post your marriage and relationship-related questions for rediffGURU Dr Upneet Kaur HERE

Please Note: The question and answer in this advisory are published to help the individual asking the question as well the large number of readers who read the same.

While we value our readers' requests for privacy and avoid using their actual names along with the question whenever a request is made, we regret that no question will be answered personally on e-mail.

All content herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk. Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.

Similarly, information received via an external link embedded in an article cannot be relied on as your only source of advice.

rediffHGURU Dr UPNEET KAUR
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Money Fights: I Like to Save, She Loves to Splurge'
'Money Fights: I Like to Save, She Loves to Splurge'
Money troubles in your marriage: 3 Tips For You
Money troubles in your marriage: 3 Tips For You
Marriage and money: What not to do
Marriage and money: What not to do
What Married Women Must Know About Money
What Married Women Must Know About Money
How To Discuss Money In New Relationship
How To Discuss Money In New Relationship

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Chia Cure: 8 Reasons To Have Chia Seeds

webstory image 2

10 Foods That Are Good For Your Gut

webstory image 3

Amish's Baked Eggplant: 30-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Mrunal Thakur-Siddhant Chaturvedi look cute and stylish at the promotion event of Do Deewane Sehar1:26

Mrunal Thakur-Siddhant Chaturvedi look cute and stylish...

'She held driver's throat': Priyanka Chopra recalls mom's reaction after Delhi cabbie took wrong late night turn7:02

'She held driver's throat': Priyanka Chopra recalls mom's...

Former Prince Andrew leaves police station after arrest0:53

Former Prince Andrew leaves police station after arrest

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO