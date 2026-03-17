'In Love With A Divorcee. My Parents Are Against Him'

rediffGURU Anu Krishna, mind coach and co-founder of Unfear Changemakers, suggests how you discuss your feelings with your parents without offending them.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Being in a relationship with an older or divorced partner can be a worry for parents.

They may question you about your partner's past, age, financial status and previous relationships.

Should you worry about your parents' interference or should you trust your own judgment about your partner?

How do you communicate your thoughts and feelings to your parents without offending them?

rediffGURU Anu Krishna, mind coach and co-founder of Unfear Changemakers, suggests how you can handle the conflict with patience.

You can post your relationship-related questions to rediffGURU Anu Krishna HERE.

Anonymous: Hi, I am in love with a divorced man and my parents are against it.

They are emotionally blackmailing me and making me feel guilt and shame.

I am anxious and stressed about this.

How can I overcome this?

If you are a grown woman, financially secure and can take responsibility for your decisions, I don't see any reason your parents should be against your choosing this man.

So sit them down, have a chat about what their concerns might be and try to ease that for them.

It may very well be the fact that he is divorced and they are uncomfortable about that.

Find out so that it starts to shape into a problem that you can solve!

You can post your relationship-related questions FOR rediffGURU Anu Krishna HERE

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