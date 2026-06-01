Regena Cassandrra Adds An Edge To Ethnic!

While most people play it safe with Indian wear, Regena Cassandrra clearly likes adding a little twist.

Whether it’s corset blouses, dramatic drapes or boho patchwork sets, the Mareechika actress’ wardrobe constantly mixes traditional silhouettes with bold, fashion-forward styling.

Basically, if you’ve been looking for Indo-western inspo that doesn’t feel repetitive, Regena’s closet deserves your attention.

IMAGE: This teal floral gown could have easily felt soft and romantic but the sharp cut-outs and ruched silhouette give it a much cooler edge. All photographs: Kind courtesy Regena Cassandrra/Instagram

IMAGE: Regena’s cobalt blue embroidered sari comes with all the sparkle but the corset blouse and fringe detailing truly steals the show.

IMAGE: Mirror work, patchwork, sequins and a plunging halter neckline? This Banjara-inspired co-ord set feels festive, fun and completely spotlight-ready.

IMAGE: This pre-draped checked sari looks like something a fashion editor would wear to a cocktail party. The shirt-style blouse and thigh-high slit adds just the right amount of bite.

IMAGE: The pastel green sari has all the softness of a classic ethnic look but the structured high-neck blouse keeps things feeling modern and elevated.

IMAGE: Layers of black tulle paired with metallic detailing and stiletto boots gives this look major dark-feminine energy.

IMAGE: Regena’s floral sari becomes instantly cooler thanks to the structured corset blouse. Romantic from afar, fashion-girl coded up close.