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Home  » Get Ahead » Redmi Turbo 5: 120 Hz AMOLED Display, 100W Fast Charging, Dimensity 8500 Ultra

Redmi Turbo 5: 120 Hz AMOLED Display, 100W Fast Charging, Dimensity 8500 Ultra

By REDIFF GADGETS
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June 17, 2026 09:22 IST

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The Redmi Turbo 5 comes equipped with an IR blaster, an in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock support for added convenience and security.

Despite housing a large battery and powerful hardware, the handset maintains a relatively slim profile, measuring just 8.18 mm thick.

The smartphone goes on sale from June 19 via Amazon and will be available in Asphalt Black, Nitro Blue and Turbo White finishes.

Redmi Turbo 5 arrives with 7,540 mAh battery, IP69 protection; starts at Rs 37,999

Redmi Turbo 5

All photographs: Kind courtesy Mi.com

1. Display: 6.59-inch Screen

The phone boasts a stunning 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a crisp resolution of 1,268 x 2,756 pixels.

Featuring 12-bit colour depth, a silky-smooth 120Hz refresh rate the screen is further safeguarded by durable Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, offering added protection against everyday knocks and scratches.

Redmi Turbo 5

2. Processor: MediaTek 8500 Ultra

The Redmi Turbo 5 is driven by MediaTek's powerful Dimensity 8500 Ultra processor, an octa-core chip capable of reaching speeds of up to 3.4 GHz. Paired with the ARM Mali-G720 MC8 graphics engine, ultra-fast LPDDR5X RAM and next-generation UFS 4.1 storage.

Redmi Turbo 5

3. Camera: 50 MP Main Sensor

Photography is handled by dual-camera setup on the rear, led by a 50 MP main sensor. It is accompanied by an 8 MP ultra-wide lens.

For selfies, video chats and online meetings, the handset is equipped with a 20 MP front-facing camera.

Redmi Turbo 5

4. IP Rating: IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K

The cellphone arrives with IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K certifications, offering robust protection against dust, water and high-pressure sprays.

It features an advanced 3D Ice-Loop cooling system with a massive 5,300 sq mm heat-dissipation chamber.

Redmi Turbo 5

5. Software: Xiaomi's HyperOS 3

The gadget supports dual-SIM connectivity and ships with Xiaomi's HyperOS 3, built on the latest Android 16 platform.

Xiaomi has also committed to long-term software support, pledging four major Android upgrades alongside six years of security patches.

Redmi Turbo 5

6. Battery: 7,540 mAh

Fuelled by a big, big 7,540 mAh battery, the Redmi Turbo 5 is built for all-day endurance.

It supports rapid 100W wired charging and 27W reverse charging via USB Type-C, letting users power up other devices on the go.

Redmi Turbo 5

7. Price: Rs 37,999

The Redmi Turbo 5 starts at Rs 37,999 for the 8 GB+256 GB variant, while the 12 GB+256 GB model is priced at Rs 40,999.

Buyers can also avail of discounts of up to Rs 2,000 using SBI, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank credit cards.

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