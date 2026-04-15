Redmi A7 Pro 5G Launched In India

Xiaomi has unveiled the Redmi A7 Pro 5G in India.

The handset begins at ₹11,499 and comes equipped with an awesom 6,300 mAh battery.

Sales are set to commence on April 15, through Amazon as well as on Xiaomi's online channels.

It is offered in Black, Mist Blue and Sunset Orange finishes, and is available in two configurations: A 4GB + 64GB model for ₹11,499, and a 4 GB + 12 8GB edition priced at ₹12,499.

Redmi A7 Pro 5G arrives: Large display, long battery, low price

All photographs: Kind courtesy mi.com

1. Display

The smartphone sports a 17.53 cm (6.9-inch) HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch. It supports adaptive refresh rates of 60 Hz, 90 Hz and 120 Hz, allowing smoother scrolling.

The panel is backed by TÜV Rheinland and SGS eye-protection certifications, including low blue light, flicker-free and circadian rhythm-friendly standards aimed at reducing eye strain during prolonged viewing.

2. Processor

Powering the phone is the octa-core T8300 5G SoC built on a 6 nm process. It features two Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.2 GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores running at 2.0 GHz, paired with a Mali-G57 GPU operating at 950 MHz for graphics tasks.

3. Software

The device runs HyperOS 3.0 based on Android 16. The company has promised four years of Android version upgrades and six years of security updates.

4. Camera

At the back, the handset houses a 32 MP primary camera. For selfies and video calls, the device features an 8 MP front-facing camera.

5. Build And Dimensions

The phone carries an IP52 rating for basic dust and splash resistance. It measures 171.56 mm x 79.47 mm x 8.15 mm and weighs around 210 gm.

6. Battery And Charging

The handset is backed by a 6,300 mAh battery. It supports up to 15W wired charging, along with 7.5W wired reverse charging to power compatible accessories.

7. Audio

The Redmi A7 Pro 5G includes dual stereo speakers with a bottom-firing unit capable of up to 200 per cent volume boost. A 3.5 mm headphone jack is also present for wired audio.