HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Get Ahead » Redmi 15A Packs Massive 6,300 mAh Battery!

Redmi 15A Packs Massive 6,300 mAh Battery!

By REDIFF GADGETS
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 13, 2026 09:49 IST

x

The Redmi 15A carries an entry-level price tag of ₹12,999 in India for the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage configuration.

The handset is also offered in 4 GB RAM with 128 GB storage at ₹14,499, while the higher-end 6 GB RAM variant with 128 GB onboard memory is listed at ₹16,499.

Buyers can pick from three finishes: Ace Black, Awesome Blue, and Amaze Purple.

A new Redmi with a 6.90-inch display, 60 Hz refresh rate and a 6,300 mAh battery

Redmi 15 A Display

All photographs: Kind courtesy mi.com

1. Display

It gets a 6.9-inch HD+ screen with selectable 60 Hz, 90 Hz and 120 Hz refresh rates, alongside up to 240 Hz touch response and a claimed peak brightness of 800 nits.

Redmi 15 A processor

2. Processor

Driven by an octa-core 5G chipset, the Redmi 15A 5G offers fluid and reliable performance for everyday use.

Redmi 15 A software

3. Software

Promising four years of Android upgrades and six years of security support, Xiaomi's latest HyperOS is said to offer improved fluidity along with smart, effortless connectivity between compatible Xiaomi gadgets.

Redmi 15 A Camera

4. Camera

The Redmi 15A carries a dual rear camera setup, headlined by a 32 MP primary sensor, while an 8 MP front shooter handles selfies.

Redmi 15 A IP Rating

5. IP Rating

It has an IP52 rating, providing resistance against dust ingress and light splashes.

Redmi 15 A Battery

6. Battery

The Redmi 15A packs a 6,300 mAh battery with 15W wired charging support, and it can also deliver 7.5W wired reverse charging to power other devices.

Redmi 15 A size and weight

7. Size And Weight

The phone's dimensions: 171.56 x 79.47 x 8.15 mm and tips the scales at 210 gm.

REDIFF GADGETS

More News Coverage

Rediff TechRedmi 15A

RELATED STORIES

Lava Bold N2 Lite On Sale From April 10
Lava Bold N2 Lite On Sale From April 10
iQOO 15 Apex Edition Goes On Sale
iQOO 15 Apex Edition Goes On Sale
Realme 16 5G Is Here!
Realme 16 5G Is Here!
Vivo V70 FE Drops April 9 With...
Vivo V70 FE Drops April 9 With...
Samsung Introduces Galaxy Book6 Series
Samsung Introduces Galaxy Book6 Series

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Quiz Time! Guess The Thali! Which State?

webstory image 2

Protecting Yourself From Parkinson's: 7 Ways

webstory image 3

8 Iconic Coimbatore Backdrops In Cinema

VIDEOS

Mortal remains of Asha Bhosle arrive at her residence in Mumbai0:46

Mortal remains of Asha Bhosle arrive at her residence in...

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik pays tribute to renowned singer Asha Bhosle0:43

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik pays tribute to renowned...

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passes away at Breach Candy Hospital2:55

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passes away at Breach Candy...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO