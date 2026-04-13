Redmi 15A Packs Massive 6,300 mAh Battery!

The Redmi 15A carries an entry-level price tag of ₹12,999 in India for the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage configuration.

The handset is also offered in 4 GB RAM with 128 GB storage at ₹14,499, while the higher-end 6 GB RAM variant with 128 GB onboard memory is listed at ₹16,499.

Buyers can pick from three finishes: Ace Black, Awesome Blue, and Amaze Purple.

A new Redmi with a 6.90-inch display, 60 Hz refresh rate and a 6,300 mAh battery

All photographs: Kind courtesy mi.com

1. Display

It gets a 6.9-inch HD+ screen with selectable 60 Hz, 90 Hz and 120 Hz refresh rates, alongside up to 240 Hz touch response and a claimed peak brightness of 800 nits.

2. Processor

Driven by an octa-core 5G chipset, the Redmi 15A 5G offers fluid and reliable performance for everyday use.

3. Software

Promising four years of Android upgrades and six years of security support, Xiaomi's latest HyperOS is said to offer improved fluidity along with smart, effortless connectivity between compatible Xiaomi gadgets.

4. Camera

The Redmi 15A carries a dual rear camera setup, headlined by a 32 MP primary sensor, while an 8 MP front shooter handles selfies.

5. IP Rating

It has an IP52 rating, providing resistance against dust ingress and light splashes.

6. Battery

The Redmi 15A packs a 6,300 mAh battery with 15W wired charging support, and it can also deliver 7.5W wired reverse charging to power other devices.

7. Size And Weight

The phone's dimensions: 171.56 x 79.47 x 8.15 mm and tips the scales at 210 gm.