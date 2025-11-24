'My Sister Has Turned Family Against Me'

'Do remember, people will be on your side sometimes and not on your side at other times.'

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Have you ever felt neglected, unwanted or misunderstood by your family members?

When people you love unconditionally treat you as a last minute option, how do you protect yourself from being hurt?

Remember that "people will be on your side sometimes and not on your side at other times. This goes for friends and family as well; so learn to be comfortable with that," advises rediffGURU Anu Krishna, mind coach and co-founder of Unfear Changemakers.

Anonymous: Dear madam, I have this situation in my life. Please do guide me with this.

So I have two married sisters and a brother with whom I don't get along well.

We used to be close back then. Later on, my father passed away and then I got busy searching for work.

After getting work, I got carried away with my newly found friendship with a boy.

I started spending much on him rather than my family. But still then, I never neglected my family; every kind of help I tried to give them.

In the meanwhile, I used to take care of my bedridden grandmother who used to stay in another state.

Then my second sister started feeding everyone's mind against me, saying I don't help them with money and I spend most on my grandmother and cousin.

Though my sisters were earning well, still they waited for me to spend on them, which I stopped by then as they were earning. And there used to be a real good fight with my sisters and me regarding money issues and also my marriage thing, and I gave them bitter words and also curses, which I regret to this day, thinking how could I do such a hated thing to my family.

In the next few years, my sisters got married, but my second sister never invited me for her marriage and did all her wedding plans in my absence, and I also never attended her wedding.

I attended my third sister's wedding.

After that, my second sister plotted a plan against me by taking everyone on her side and kept me out of all the family functions.

I just ignored them and decided never to get bothered by any of this.

Now the problem is my third sister is pregnant, and they have planned a baby shower, and they are just telling me to attend it.

To be honest, they just told me a day before the function.

How to handle this? Should I attend? And how to deal with such kind of people?

They seem to take advantage of my helplessness. Please guide me on how to become a strong girl while taking decisions.

Learn the skill of staying away from all this drama.

If you felt secure with who you are, you wouldn't think much about whether you got invited or not.

Do remember, people will be on your side sometimes and not on your side at other times. This goes for friends and family as well; so learn to be comfortable with that.

What you did for your grandmother is a choice that you made; why expect anything in return?

A life lived with least expectations is certainly a happier life. Counting what people did or didn't do will take away your peace.

Real strength is not in fighting it out but knowing when to walk away from constant drama.

