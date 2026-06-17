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Reha Sukheja: The Reluctant Model Who Became A Runway Star

By DIVYA NAIR
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

June 17, 2026 12:11 IST

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In this episode of The Rediff Podcast, Supermodel Reha Sukheja opens up about her unplanned journey into the world modelling and how she found the courage and confidence to become a successful runway name.

Who would have imagined that an economics student dressed in shorts and a tee, someone who never wanted to face the camera, would end up in the world of glamour?

At 6 ft 1 inch, Reha Sukheja -- one of India's leading supermodels -- never wanted to walk the ramp.

"Even though I though loved Bollywood, I was clear -- I wasn't interested in acting or modelling. I was extremely studious. I wanted to complete my BA in economics, study management, shaadi by 28, first kid by 31. I had my entire life planned out.

"But when I was studying in Pune, my mother slyly sent my pictures to Miss India in 2010 and I got selected," Reha tells Divya Nair on The Rediff Podcast. There's a story behind her mother's decision, one that many of us will recognise.

Supermodel Reha Sukheja wins hearts at the Rediff office

IMAGE: Supermodel and actor Reha Sukheja wins hearts at the Rediff office. Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff

In 2010, the then 18 year old flew to Mumbai and became the first runner-up at the I Am She -- Miss Universe India pageant.

Sixteen years later, Reha has worked with leading designers, luxury labels and major fashion shows. But behind the glamour lies a story of self-doubt, relentless training and perseverance.

Reha Sukheja was 18 when she was selected for Miss Universe India

IMAGE: Reha was 18 when she was selected for Miss Universe India. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

How did Sushmita Sen become a "mother figure" during the intense pageant training?

Why does Reha believe that "no one works harder than Manish Malhotra"?

And what really happened when she finally met her childhood crush, Shah Rukh Khan, and later worked with him in Jawan?

And who does she think is India's ultimate showstopper?

Tune in as Reha Sukheja opens up about fashion, fitness, discipline, the realities of surviving in the fiercely competitive and fascinating world of modelling and reveals, in the bargain, a few other secrets.

Interview: Divya Nair/Rediff
Production: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff, Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff
Video editing: Saahil Acharekar/Rediff

rediff podcast with supermodel former miss universe india reha sukheja

DIVYA NAIR / Rediff.com

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