Recipes: 11 Yummy Vegetable Dishes

Make the most of the vegetables of the Indian summer before the monsoon crop starts arriving.

Tuck into the best and tastiest Indian recipes for bottle gourd, pumpkin, ridge gourd, kolkol, parval before they become scarce. Doodhi and such like are often available in some places all year round but they taste the best when had in their season.

Or focus on preparations for salads and even an Italian risotto made from other vegetables that are plump and prettiest in summer.

Photograph: Executive Chef Avinash Kumar for Rediff

1. Dum Ke Bharwan Parwal

The stuffing Chef Avinash Kumar has come up with will have your parvals soon dancing a jig. It contains spiced paneer and coconut and the pointed gourd hasn't seen anything as delicious yet --, gently slow-cooked every bite bursts with flavour.

Please find the recipe here: Dum Ke Bharwan Parwal

Photograph: California Walnuts for Rediff

2. Tomato Salad With Walnuts And Cheese

This is light and delicious and hits the spot instantly! Why? Because when a forkful rolls up on your tongue, it is juicy and creamy and crunchy, courtesy the cheese and the nuts.

Please find the recipe here: Tomato Salad With Walnuts And Cheese and other Tomato Recipes

Photograph: Suresh Daniel for Rediff

3. Tindli Alu

Tindli, or kundru, may not be everyone's favourite, but an uncomplicated Gujarati-style recipe for it by Zelda Pande might just change your thinking. Cooked with potatoes and few spices, it is a great match for hot, puffy chapatis (psst! With a little ghee on them).

Please find the recipe here: Tindli Alu

Photograph: Kind courtesy Renaissance Hotel, Lucknow

4. Tropical Prawn, Carrots And Beans Salad

Chef Mohsin Qureshi is a magician when he steps in the kitchen. Who knew prawns jazzes up pedestrian veggies like carrots and beans. Click on the recipe link to find the secret ingredients -- a special vinaigrette -- that adds a hint of tropical zing...

Please find the recipe here: Tropical Prawn, Carrots and Beans Salad

Photograph: Kind courtesy Suresh Moopanar/Behind Cook

5. Drumstick Curry

Everybody will get behind Suresh Moopanar's earthy moringa dish. Drumstick is the star of the plate when cooked up in spicy gravy that contains ginger-garlic, tomatoes, dash of peanuts and yoghurt. It is the kind of curry you don't just eat, but relish till every last bite is eaten, with ghee rice, of course.

Please find the recipe here: Drumstick Curry and other Drumstick Recipes

Photograph: Rajesh Karkera for Rediff

6. Aloo Bhindi. No Tomatoes!

This sabzi often gets a bad rap for turning slimy and greasy, making it less than tempting. But Rajesh Karkera's clever trick changes everything, keeping the bhindi wonderfully crisp and the dish light and and totally appetising, just the way it should be.

Please find the recipe here: Aloo Bhindi and other Bhindi Recipes

Photograph: Parikshit Joshi for Rediff

7. Pumpkin Risotto

If your kids turn their noses up at kadu (also called lal bopla), a yummy risotto, made the way Chef Parikshit Joshi scripted it, might just win them over. It transforms the humble pumpkin into a creamy Italian main course that's hard to resist, even by the fussiest, I-hate-kadu eaters.

Please find the recipe here: Pumpkin Risotto

Photograph: Kind courtesy Miansari66/Wikimedia Commons

8. Khatta Meetha Baingan

Mayur Sanap popped into the rasoi -- inspired by a recent trip to Kashmir -- to whip up his version of a Srinagar Dal Gate recipe of eggplant in a tangy-sweet, chatpata gravy.

Please find the recipe here: Khatta Meetha Baingan and other Baingan Recipes

Photograph: Vindhya Karwa for Rediff

9. Smoked Cucumber Buttermilk

Here's a super unusual one. Cool, savoury and with a whisper of asafoetida, Vindhya Karwa surprises with a summer drink with an unexpected smoky edge. Imagine a salty lassi with cucumber too and realise just how refreshing that could be... Garmee ko door bhagaye.

Please find the recipe here: Smoked Cucumber Buttermilk and other Cucumber Recipes

Photograph: California Walnuts for Rediff

10. Lauki Walnut Halwa

Halwas are not for summer. Kinda heavy, kinda too filling but Kumar Nachikhet concocts a sweetmeat with bottle gourd and walnuts. Not only does the dish lend doodhi a touch of royalty, the combo of nuts, gourd and milk works rather well as a melt-in-your-mouth summer dessert.

Please find the recipe here: Lauki Walnut Halwa and other Lauki Or Doodhi Recipes

Photograph: Zelda Pande for Rediff

11. Turai Sabzi

Just-picked turai (ridge gourd) is a vegetable that can hit it out of the park when had with warm rotis. In thisGujarati preparation, the gourd is fried up with very little oil, lal mirch, curry leaves, tiny dash of sugar, plenty of hing and peas. So good.

Please find the recipe here: Turai Sabzi